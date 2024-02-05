USSOUTHCOM and NAVSCIATTS honor Panamá’s Minister of Public Security

Photo By Angela Fry | PANAMA CITY, Panama - Juan Manuel Pino Forero, the minister of public security for the...... read more read more Photo By Angela Fry | PANAMA CITY, Panama - Juan Manuel Pino Forero, the minister of public security for the Republic of Panamá, provides remarks after receiving the 2021 Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) Distinguished Alumni award at a ceremony held at his office on Feb. 2. Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), presented the ninth annual award , with dignitaries such as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Daniel Erickson, Deputy Assistant Secretary Eric Jacobstein, Amb. Sarah-Ann Lynch, deputy civilian to the SOUTHCOM commander, and component service chiefs from Panamá in attendance. NAVSCIATTS plays a crucial role in shaping skilled security force professionals, as Its curriculum focuses on the full spectrum of operations that provides U.S. allies and partners with the training necessary to aid in the detection of criminal networks as they combat activities pertaining to regional and global issues such as terrorism, narcotics and human trafficking, transnational organized crime, and violent extremist efforts. To date, almost 14,000 foreign security force professionals from 125 partner nations have trained with the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Angela K. Fry) see less | View Image Page

PANAMA CITY, Panama -- In a historic ceremony recognizing the accomplishments of a distinguished graduate and the command’s past, the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) recently presented its 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award to Juan Manuel Pino Forero, the minister of public security for the Republic of Panamá.



Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), presented the ninth annual award at a ceremony held on Feb. 2, at the minister’s office in Panamá City, with dignitaries such as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Daniel Erickson, Deputy Assistant Secretary Eric Jacobstein, Amb. Sarah-Ann Lynch, deputy civilian to the SOUTHCOM commander, and component service chiefs from Panamá in attendance.



In remarks to the audience, Richardson addressed the history of NAVSCIATTS across Latin America and the Caribbean and its impact from a global perspective. “For 60 years, this command has established relationships and assisted in the development of partners across the globe; many of whom have ascended to the highest echelons of command in their countries,” Richardson expressed.



Richardson, who assumed leadership of the unified combatant command responsible for an area that encompasses 32 nations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, and 14.5 million square miles in October 2021, also described NAVSCIATTS’ relationship with Panamá, and other allies and partners within the area of operation.



“The ties between NAVSCIATTS and Panamá are strong. Almost 10 percent of the security force professionals who have trained with NAVSCIATTS hail from the Republic of Panamá,” she explained. “As NAVSCIATTS continues to train future leaders from its global network, it is in the spirit of hard work, achievement, and commitment to sharing that we all look forward to a new generation of leadership to follow in Minister Pino’s footsteps.”



“Strong Leadership in this region absolutely matters,” the general continued. “The many cross-cutting threats and challenges require a ‘call to action’ to show that democracies can deliver for their people. As Minister Pino often says, ‘Individually we are strong, but together we are invincible.’ And together, we will continue to demonstrate the power of partnership and the power of Team Democracy.”



Pino, a graduate of NAVSCIATTS’ coastal operations and boarding officer courses in the early nineties when the command was located at the Rodman Naval Station in Panamá, was chosen for this award because of his many contributions in service at both the national and international levels. With a notable career in public service to his country, the minister has demonstrated a commitment to upholding law and order, ensuring the safety of Panamá’s citizens, and safeguarding its maritime interests.



During his acceptance remarks, Pino conveyed his journey from a junior officer attending NAVSCIATTS courses at Rodman Naval Station to his current position, a journey that reflects the school's success in producing capable leaders. He also recited the impact his experiences with NAVSCIATTS had on his institutional leadership throughout his career.



“When NAVSCIATTS left Panamá, they left two boats,” the minister stated, referencing NAVSCIATTS relocation from Panamá to the United States in 1999. “One was a training boat and the other was a small riverine patrol vessel. I can say, with pride, that both of those boats are still functioning in Panamá. We have used them ever since the transfer of NAVSCIATTS, and I am grateful for this gesture.”



He continued his remarks by discussing the many years of memories and experiences gained through his training with NAVSCIATTS, to include gaining knowledge of what is required to provide the necessary leadership to a public force.



“When I visit the different institutions as the minister, I still see myself in uniform,” Pino reflected. “To them, they see me as the minister, but I remember the uniform and I tell them this to make them better and to leave them better than I was. Monday (Feb. 5) marks four years of my service as minister. I have a lot of satisfaction and pride and I tell the forces that the only difference between them and me is I have the responsibility. But we are all the same. I tell them with humility, you will capture the people’s hearts.”



Pino ended his remarks to the audience by thanking the general and NAVSCIATTS commander for the presentation. “I have a lot of history and a lot of stories from my 35 years of service,” he added. “I appreciate this gift and I will take it home to my children because I continue to have all the pictures and have great appreciation for the memories from my time at NAVSCIATTS.”



NAVSCIATTS Cmdr. Robert LeClerc, a U.S. Navy SEAL who assumed command in September 2023, reiterated that the recognition of Pino as a distinguished alumnus serves as a reminder of the school's enduring impact and the importance of investing in the education and training of future leaders in naval and security affairs.



“The Distinguished Alumni Program supports our ability to recognize our allied and partner leaders who have helped strengthen and expand our country’s collective network of global partners and we look forward to training the next group of leaders who own the responsibility of ensuring global stability,” stated LeClerc, a 2006 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. “Minister Pino, NAVSCIATTS’ transition to a global command would not have been possible without Panamá, and our relationships and friendships continue to strengthen, enabling both countries to work towards our shared interests of peace, security, and prosperity,”



In his closing remarks, LeClerc thanked the SOUTHCOM commander for her continued support of NAVSCIATTS, support that led to her testimonies to both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees and ultimately, to the command being addressed in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.



NAVSCIATTS, now located at the John C. Stennis Space Center along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is home to some of the finest riverine and coastal training areas in the world. The international training command plays a crucial role in shaping skilled security force professionals, as Its curriculum focuses on the full spectrum of operations that provides U.S. allies and partners with the training necessary to aid in the detection of criminal networks as they combat activities pertaining to regional and global issues such as terrorism, narcotics and human trafficking, transnational organized crime, and violent extremist efforts. To date, almost 14,000 foreign security force professionals from 125 partner nations have trained with the command.