George Washington welcomes USO Afloat Center

NORFOLK, Va.—The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and United Service Organizations (USO) held a ribbon cutting ceremony, aboard the ship, officially opening another of many ship-based USO centers, February 5, 2024.

The afloat center includes many of the same amenities as a land-based center, such as comfortable seating, TVs, video and board games, USO program kits, and snacks.

“It’s a blessing to be a part of this,” said Capt. Brent C. Gaut, commanding officer of George Washington. “The establishment of a space where Sailors for just a small amount of time can relax away from their day to day grind of being underway.”

The new afloat center – which will be open while ashore and at sea - is outfitted with computers and phones to give Sailors another way to communicate with their families to further enhance morale.

“We operate in more than 250 locations, but this one is special,” said Christopher Plamp, USO chief executive officer. “We are honored to cut the ribbon on another ship-based USO center aboard George Washington. The USO goes where the men and women of the military go; on land and at sea.”

The USO previously opened ship-based afloat centers aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) and Amphibious Command Ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20).

For more than 80 years, the USO has served the men and women of the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform. From the moment they join, through their assignments and deployments, the USO is always by their side. With multiple ships now carrying a USO presence, the organization is charting a course toward an extraordinary era of USO support at sea.

George Washington is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk preparing to become the Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier in Japan late 2024.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:15 Story ID: 463272 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, George Washington welcomes USO Afloat Center, by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.