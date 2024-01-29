FORT EUSTIS, Virginia – Army Col. Robert Heath, the 62nd Medical Brigade Commander is interviewed by simulated reporters during media training for exercise Sudden Response 24 on Feb. 5, 2024 at the Jacobs Conference Center here. The media training focused on the humanitarian response to a notional nuclear detonation in large American city. The 62nd Medical Brigade is home stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington. Joint Task Force Civil Support provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 1 Defense Coordinating Element certification exercise, happening in concert, are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Army photo by Sergeant Monica N. Guitron)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 18:08 Story ID: 463249 Location: VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62nd Medical Brigade Participates in Exercise Sudden Response 2024, by PO2 Ryan Walvoord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.