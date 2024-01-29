Cmdr. Amanda G. Sciberras, NTAG Miami Executive Officer, Biography

Commander Amanda G. Sciberras is a native of Oak Forest, IL. In 2007, she graduated from the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana with a degree in Advertising and earned her commission through the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana NROTC program. She received her master’s degree in Manpower Systems Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2019.



CDR Sciberras reported aboard USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) out of Mayport, FL, in 2008 where she served as the Anti-Submarine Warfare officer from August 2008 through October 2009 and the Navigation Officer from October 2009 through December 2011. During her tours, she completed three deployments across Second, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Fleets and participated in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. She then reported to COMUSNAVSO/FOURTH FLEET as the Strategy and Policy Planner from February 2012 through January 2014.



Selected to re-designate as a Human Resources Officer in 2013, she reported to Navy Recruiting District New York in Garden City, NY, as the Recruiting Operations Officer from February 2014 through June 2017. After completing her master’s degree at the Naval Postgraduate School, she served as the Region Enlisted Programs Officer for Navy Recruiting Region East in Millington, TN from June 2019 through May 2021. She then served as the Director of Education and Training for Officer Training Command, Newport, RI from June 2021 through October 2023.



CDR Sciberras currently serves as the Executive Officer for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, located in Sunrise, FL.



Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (3), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2) and various unit and campaign awards.



She is married to Walter (Joe) Sciberras. They reside in Fort Lauderdale, FL with their two children, Abigail (15) and Palmer (5).

