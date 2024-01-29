On this edition of Down to Earth, we’re checking in with Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare to meet Air Force Staff Sgt. Devron Green, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



Originally from Queens, New York, Green joined the military in 2017 upon graduating high school.





Nearly seven years ago I entered the Air Force to explore the world, gain a renowned and robust education, and continue to learn how to be a humanistic leader,” said Green.

Today, Green serves as a defender assigned to the 4 EWS as a Special Security Representative where his job includes management over traveling and home station facility’s physical security, and unit security education and training programs.



“My service in these roles as an Air Force member is integral to the missions of the Space Force and Delta 3. As a Special Security Representative, my job is to control and protect classified information for advanced technological Space Force systems,” said Green. “I train units under Delta 3 in the appropriate classification of information pertaining to the use, capability, and methodology of electromagnetic Space Systems.”





SSgt enjoys traveling the world in his spare time. One of his trips included visiting the Hand and Globe sculpture in the garden of the Monte Carlo Casino, Monaco Ville, Monaco.



Outside of his job, Green loves cooking new dishes from the countries he has traveled to and enjoys learning about sustainable urbanization of cities and townships. However, his highest priority is education.

“Above all, outside of work I am a student working on my bachelor’s in psychology and will finish by this coming April,” said Green.



When asked about what inspires him to continue learning and building relationships, he points to a popular quote from Star Wars.



“As a child I watched a Star Wars television series that stated, “A great student is what the teacher hopes to be,” said Green. “This quote has guided me to highlight one’s own aspiration for continued learning, no matter my current achievements. It is because of this willingness to learn; I am proud of the relationships I have built with people across many cultures and nationalities.”



Positive leadership is a characteristic Green has always admired in those he looks up to.



“I have learned that humanistic leading allows us to learn how to be a better supervisor and leader. Having categorical responses for one troop or team experience may not be the best for another. No one person or persons are the same,” said Green.

With Black History Month fast approaching during the month of February, Green says for him, the observance is an opportunity for him to reread speeches from Martin Luther King Jr. and descents of Justice Thurgood Marshall.



“As a Black man myself, the observance of Black History Month is a pillar in today’s movement to expand civil and institution equality, equity, and inclusion for everyone,” said Green.



When asked how others can help celebrate Black History Month, Green gave numerous suggestions.



“As a suggestion to others wanting to celebrate Black History Month research the Harlem renaissance, a time of amazing expressions of art,” said Green. “Take the time to use your skills to write a song, poem, or story, paint a painting, sculpt, or play music on an instrument that reflects what the strife for civil equality means.”



Delta 3 trains and presents operational combat-ready space electromagnetic warfare forces in support of assigned missions. DEL 3 is headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

