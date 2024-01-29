Four Fort Novosel Soldiers retire with nearly 100 years of combined service

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Four Soldiers with a combined 98 years of service retired at the Fort Novosel Quarterly Retirement Ceremony on Feb. 2 in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.



Col. Bryan C. Jones, commander of Air Traffic Services Command and the 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group, officiated and spoke at the ceremony, assisted by Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb T. Baugh.



The following are short write-ups on each retiree.



Capt. Marc j. Taylor



Capt. Marc Taylor entered military service in 2003 as a Human resources specialist. In August 2013, he was selected for the army commissioning program Green to Gold at Auburn University. During his 21 years of military service, he served in numerous locations including Fort Meade, Maryland; Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; Fort Stewart, Georgia; MacDill Air Force Base, Florida; Fort Moore, Georgia; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; Fort Cavazos, Texas; and Fort Novosel, Alabama. Capt. Taylor deployed to Iraq at Camp Ramadi in 2007, and Kuwait for Operation Inherent Freedom in 2018.



Capt. Taylor stated the highlight of his career was mentoring soldiers and making a true difference as a leader.



He and his spouse Tabitha have two children. They plan to reside in Eclectic, Alabama.



Chief Warrant Officer Five Immanuel Delacruz



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Immanuel Delacruz entered military service in 1987 as an Aircraft Powerplant Mechanic. In 1994 he applied for and was selected to attend Army warrant officer flight training. During his 36+ years of military service, he has served in various locations, including Fort Story, Virginia; Fort Novosel, Alabama; Fort Cavazos, Texas; and overseas locations in Germany, Japan, and Korea. In addition, he served multiple combat tours in support of Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Delacruz has served as an instructor pilot, Aviation Safety Officer, and Command Chief Warrant Officer.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Delacruz stated the highlight of his career was being an instructor pilot at Camp Zama, Japan where he and his family traveled Asia.



He and his spouse Rhojon have two children and one granddaughter. Upon retirement, they plan to reside in Texas



Chief Warrant Officer Four Seth Armstrong



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Seth Armstrong entered military service in 2004 as an Airborne Infantryman. In 2006 he applied for and was selected to attend Army Warrant Officer flight training. Mr. Armstrong has also served as an OH-58D pilot in command, instructor pilot and standardization instructor pilot, MQ-1C Gray Eagle standardization officer and Master Gunner, and AH-64D/E instructor pilot, standardization instructor pilot, and Master Gunner. During his 20 years of military service, he has served in various locations, including Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Wainwright, Alaska; Fort Novosel, Alabama; and overseas locations in Italy and Korea. In addition, he served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Armstrong stated the highlight of his career was having never lost a ground soldier, escorted aircraft, or crewmember under his protection or tutelage.



He and his spouse Elizabeth have two children. Upon retirement, they plan to reside in Enterprise, Alabama.







Sgt. 1st Class Erich G. Schmitt



Sgt. 1st Class Erich G. Schmitt entered military service in 2003 as a Wheeled Vehicle Operator. During his 21 years of military service, he has served in numerous locations including Fort Johnson, Louisiana; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Bliss, Texas; Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska; Onalaska, Wisconsin; Mobile, Alabama and overseas locations in Germany, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He has also served multiple combat tours in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. Sgt. 1st Class Schmitt has served as a team leader, squad leader, platoon sergeant, operations sergeant, Recruiter, Deputy Station Commander, and Station Commander.



He stated that the highlight of his career was successfully leading a forward support company at the National Training Center as an acting First Sergeant.



He is married to Nicole Schmitt. Upon retirement, they plan to reside in Mobile, Alabama.



For more photos from the ceremony, head to our FLICKR Album

