    Selfless community leaders recognized during Fort Novosel’s Quarterly Volunteer ceremony

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Story by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. — The US Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Novosel held a Quarterly Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Jan. 31, 2024, at The Landing to honor one service member and 22 community members, volunteering with eight different on-post agencies, who were awarded either the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal or the Volunteer of the Quarter Award.

    “Setting the example as a volunteer and leader in the community isn't easy,” said U.S. Army Col. John P. Miller III, the garrison commander of Fort Novosel to the awardees. “It requires you to be always living up to the standard you set for yourself and want in others. And even then, even the best of us can fall short with a bad day. But as the sun rises the next morning, you won't have to look too far or wait too long till you see one of our volunteers, our community leaders, showing us how to do it right, and helping our community to understand the ideal that they strive for, and the values and culture they are looking to instill.”

    Miller gave a heartfelt thanks to the USAACE and Fort Novosel Soldiers, DA civilians, Soldier-family members, and military retirees who devoted their time and resources into the installation and community while volunteering during the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

    Miller, Mrs. Mollie Miller, Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Williams, Fort Novosel garrison command sergeant major and Mrs. Tenithe Williams presented volunteers with a certificate and a peanut lapel pin in recognition of their selfless service.

    One recipient was voted as the overall Volunteer of the quarter. This recipient was Sgt. Bianka K. Washington for her volunteer time with Child and Youth Services on Fort Novosel. Washington also received a gift basket filled with items from Fort Novosel MWR.

    Quarterly Volunteer Awardees:

    Army Substance Abuse Program

    Dawn Bescoe-Laycock

    Army Aviation Museum

    George Baum

    Main Post Chapel- Catholic Community

    Young Smead

    Fort Novosel Community Spouses Club

    Rowena Burch

    Mary Jane Collins

    Suk Corsaro

    Kacey Dowling

    Brandi Erice

    Melissa Harmon

    Christine Heath

    Alice Holt

    Amie Kilgore

    Bridget Nyman

    Danyel Todd

    Parker ES PTA

    Selena Heitmeier

    Nina Smith

    Michelle Todsen

    Tearsha Wallace

    Christina Chadwick

    Jasmyn Vecchione

    Military Personnel Division-ID Cards

    Brigitte Elmore

    1-11th AVN REG ( CYS )

    Bianka K. Washington

    Angel Tree Recognition Awardees

    Fort Novosel Community Spouses Club

    Fort Novosel Thrift Shop

    For the full photo gallery, head to FLICKR link https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBcx3X

