Selfless community leaders recognized during Fort Novosel’s Quarterly Volunteer ceremony

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. — The US Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Novosel held a Quarterly Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Jan. 31, 2024, at The Landing to honor one service member and 22 community members, volunteering with eight different on-post agencies, who were awarded either the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal or the Volunteer of the Quarter Award.



“Setting the example as a volunteer and leader in the community isn't easy,” said U.S. Army Col. John P. Miller III, the garrison commander of Fort Novosel to the awardees. “It requires you to be always living up to the standard you set for yourself and want in others. And even then, even the best of us can fall short with a bad day. But as the sun rises the next morning, you won't have to look too far or wait too long till you see one of our volunteers, our community leaders, showing us how to do it right, and helping our community to understand the ideal that they strive for, and the values and culture they are looking to instill.”



Miller gave a heartfelt thanks to the USAACE and Fort Novosel Soldiers, DA civilians, Soldier-family members, and military retirees who devoted their time and resources into the installation and community while volunteering during the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Miller, Mrs. Mollie Miller, Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Williams, Fort Novosel garrison command sergeant major and Mrs. Tenithe Williams presented volunteers with a certificate and a peanut lapel pin in recognition of their selfless service.



One recipient was voted as the overall Volunteer of the quarter. This recipient was Sgt. Bianka K. Washington for her volunteer time with Child and Youth Services on Fort Novosel. Washington also received a gift basket filled with items from Fort Novosel MWR.



Quarterly Volunteer Awardees:



Army Substance Abuse Program



Dawn Bescoe-Laycock



Army Aviation Museum



George Baum



Main Post Chapel- Catholic Community



Young Smead



Fort Novosel Community Spouses Club



Rowena Burch



Mary Jane Collins



Suk Corsaro



Kacey Dowling



Brandi Erice



Melissa Harmon



Christine Heath



Alice Holt



Amie Kilgore



Bridget Nyman



Danyel Todd



Parker ES PTA



Selena Heitmeier



Nina Smith



Michelle Todsen



Tearsha Wallace



Christina Chadwick



Jasmyn Vecchione



Military Personnel Division-ID Cards



Brigitte Elmore



1-11th AVN REG ( CYS )



Bianka K. Washington



Angel Tree Recognition Awardees



Fort Novosel Community Spouses Club



Fort Novosel Thrift Shop



For the full photo gallery, head to FLICKR link https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBcx3X

