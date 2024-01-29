ASC Offering On-the-Spot Hiring at BEYA Career Fair

Photo By Sarah Patterson | Lauren Proehl, a logistics management specialist in the Second Destination...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Patterson | Lauren Proehl, a logistics management specialist in the Second Destination Transportation Division at U.S. Army Sustainment Command, was hired during the 2023 BEYA career fair. Her favorite thing about serving as an Army Civilian is the work-life balance it provides, as well as serving alongside Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Did you know that you can serve your country without wearing a uniform? Department of the Army Civilians serve alongside the nation’s Soldiers, bringing a level of expertise and skill that keeps the Army ready for anything.

Since 1776, the Army has employed Civilians to work alongside Soldiers in uniform, filling critical support roles in more than 500 career fields. They also receive a competitive salary and benefits package designed to offer a comfortable and secure work-life balance including paid holidays, sick leave, and vacation time; various health and life insurance options; retirement program with matching employer contribution; and bonuses, awards, and other incentives for job performance.

U.S. Army Sustainment Command is looking to add to their Civilian workforce at the Becoming Everything You Are career fair, Feb. 16-17. ASC is the executing arm to the field for U.S. Army Materiel Command – which is responsible for supplying everything that the Army’s combat units need to fight and win on the battlefield. This includes delivering everything a Soldier flies, drives, shoots, eats, or communicates with.

Leaders and managers from ASC will be present at BEYA, both in-person in Baltimore, Maryland, and virtually, and will be conducting on-the-spot interviews and hiring for a wide variety of positions and locations.

BEYA utilizes a digital twin experience, allowing job seekers who are not able to attend the event in-person to attend virtually on the BEYA World II platform. AMC will have both an in-person and virtual booth set up where attendees can meet with leaders and managers from AMC and their major subordinate commands, including ASC.

Job seekers will have an equal chance at getting an interview whether they attend in-person or virtually. The key to receiving an interview is pre-registering with AMC by uploading resumes and transcripts into Yello.

Yello is a talent acquisition software where applicants can submit their resume ahead of the event. That way, hiring officials will have the chance to review resumes and consider applicants they would like to interview during the event.

On-the-spot interviews will take place, both virtually and in-person, with the intention of issuing tentative job offers or letters of intent during the event.

“There are so many opportunities out there for recent graduates and others looking for employment! We will be there in person and virtually to see if there is a position out there that fits their skill set and education and we are ready to hire on the spot,” said Mary Kauzlarich, an ASC human resource specialist. “The benefits, job security, pay, career ladder promotions, time off, and so much more is at their fingertips for the taking!”

Lauren Proehl, a logistics management specialist in the Second Destination Transportation Division at ASC, was hired during the 2023 BEYA career fair.

“My hiring process for BEYA was a fast-paced experience. I remember submitting my resume and getting a follow up email from three different supervisors within the week,” Proehl said of her experience pre-registering with AMC on Yello and subsequently attending BEYA. “Prior to this event, I had tried for three consecutive years to get hired on Rock Island Arsenal. Some resumes were pushed to the hiring managers, but no offers were disseminated. The BEYA career event was my saving grace!”

Proehl’s favorite thing about serving as an Army Civilian is the work-life balance it provides, as well as serving alongside Soldiers.

Proehl encourages all job seekers to attend BEYA. “This is a simplistic process, which guarantees results. You will know in a very short time span if you were selected for an interview or not. This takes away the long wait times for the position to be closed if applying on USAJOBS.GOV,” she said. “I promise you will not regret your decision to become an employee at ASC. There are multiple learning and growth opportunities, not to mention, the employees at ASC are wonderful.”

Kelly Haertjens, a public affairs specialist at ASC, was also hired at the 2023 BEYA career fair. Like Proehl, Haertjens appreciated how fast and easy the BEYA hiring process was. “The BEYA hiring process was so simple! I had a virtual interview and had an answer within a day or two, which is much faster than I was expecting,” she said. “I absolutely would recommend BEYA to recent college graduates. It’s a program that allows people to get their foot in the door and learn whether a job as an Army Civilian is right for them. At the very least, they can gain experience to help them advance in their career, and at most they end up (like me) on a team and with a job that they love.”

This year ASC is looking to fill over 15 vacancies, offering a variety of job opportunities in multiple locations. Positions available include:

• Budget Analyst (Fort Shafter, Hawaii; Fort Cavasos, Texas; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Belvoir, Virginia)

• IT Specialist (Fort Shafter)

• Logistics Management Specialist (Fort Shafter; Fort Cavasos)

• Transportation Specialist (Fort Shafter)

• General Supply Specialist (Fort Shafter)

• Paralegal Specialist (Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois)

• Financial Analyst (Fort Jackson, South Carolina)

Many of the available positions will support ASC’s Army Field Support Brigades, mission-focused, modular organizations that provide responsive strategic logistics capability and materiel readiness to enable combatant commanders to conduct the full range of military operations.

Although BEYA has previously been marketed towards historically black college and university students seeking a job in the science, technology, engineering or mathematics career field, the event is open to all people and career fields, regardless of race, national origin, gender or major. Additionally, all college graduates are welcome to attend BEYA, no matter when they graduated from college.

Students, college graduates, and people seeking a job with the federal government can register for BEYA at https://s4.goeshow.com/ccgroup/beyastem/2024/register.cfm?fbclid=IwAR0BIdJM4HPQX26sNaXWllpsnqn5tAK_Ho1VxiPOmSEZmF6wJA9StEe-pAQ.

Candidates may also provide their resume to AMC and its major subordinate commands prior to the event by pre-registering at https://tinyurl.com/ynb3qabt.