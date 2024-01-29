Silver Dollar Salute at Niagara

Two airmen ensured tradition is alive and well here, at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station during the February Unit Training Assembly.



914th Air Refueling Wing Command & Control Specialist Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ailinger received 2nd Lt. Jeffery Spencer’s “Silver Dollar Salute” Feb 03, 2024.



The “Silver Dollar Salute” is when a newly commissioned officer receives their first salute from an enlisted member.



There is no official military regulation that governs this interaction and there is no definitive origin of the tradition.



Some say it dates from colonial times, when new British officers would give a portion of their pay to an enlisted servicemen who advised them and taught them military customs, history and tactics.



According to Spencer, a 914th force support officer, the enlisted—specifically, senior enlisted—are responsible for getting all aspects of the mission done. He added of the bond between officer and enlisted, “there is an interdependent relationship that cannot be separated.”



In modern times, keeping with this tradition, newly commissioned officers typically give a silver dollar to the person who renders their first salute.

Several sources state the thought process is, you have to buy your first salute and then earn every salute thereafter, through your performance and by gaining respect of your subordinates. This is to honor the enlisted who guide officers throughout their commissions.



Ailinger’s advice to all newly commissioned officers is “stay focused, be proud of your accomplishment and prove to everyone that’s well-deserved and you will be a good leader.”

