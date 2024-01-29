Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: February 2024 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Airlift Wing:
    Senior Airman Logan Clements – Wing Staff

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Senior Airman Grant Thomas – 908th Maintenance Squadron
    Airman Seth Tolo – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Airman Nykira Boulware – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Brown – 908th Force Support Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Taris Hodges – 908th CES
    Senior Airman Jermel Irving – 908th CES
    Senior Airman Dalton Warren – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Tech. Sgt. Blake Wright – 908th SFS
    Airman 1st Class Karla Zimmerman – 25th Aerial Port Squadron

