The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Airlift Wing:
Senior Airman Logan Clements – Wing Staff
908th Maintenance Group:
Senior Airman Grant Thomas – 908th Maintenance Squadron
Airman Seth Tolo – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman Nykira Boulware – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Brown – 908th Force Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Taris Hodges – 908th CES
Senior Airman Jermel Irving – 908th CES
Senior Airman Dalton Warren – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Blake Wright – 908th SFS
Airman 1st Class Karla Zimmerman – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 13:45
|Story ID:
|463124
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Landed: February 2024 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT