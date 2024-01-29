Gaining Altitude: February 2024 Promotions

The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Rintik Setiawan
To Senior Airman:
Tryah Coopermonroe
Avani Franklin
Anthony Jackson
Zachery Maxwell
Travis Millbrooks
Desiree Pope
Alesia Young
To Staff Sgt.:
Deronta Delaney
Bobby Mahone
Hadrian McNeil
Makayla Silas
Armani Smith
Nicole Williams
To Tech. Sgt.:
Robert Paulsen
To Master Sgt.:
Justin Brown
To Senior Master Sgt.:
James Kuehne
