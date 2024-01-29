Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: February 2024 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Rintik Setiawan

    To Senior Airman:
    Tryah Coopermonroe
    Avani Franklin
    Anthony Jackson
    Zachery Maxwell
    Travis Millbrooks
    Desiree Pope
    Alesia Young

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Deronta Delaney
    Bobby Mahone
    Hadrian McNeil
    Makayla Silas
    Armani Smith
    Nicole Williams

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Robert Paulsen

    To Master Sgt.:
    Justin Brown

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    James Kuehne

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Gaining Altitude

