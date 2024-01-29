Photo Story: Work to finish reset for relocated World War II-era barracks continues at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a World War II-era barracks being reset is shown Jan. 11,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a World War II-era barracks being reset is shown Jan. 11, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is the next step after four World War II-era barracks were relocated from one block on the installation to new locations on post and have to be reset at their new locations with new foundations, utilities, etc. The effort to relocate barracks buildings, which started in 2023, was the first time that effort was ever completed in Fort McCoy's history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The construction area for a World War II-era barracks being reset is shown in January 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work is the next step after four World War II-era barracks were relocated from one block on the installation to new locations on post and have to be reset at their new locations with new foundations, utilities, etc.



The effort to relocate barracks buildings in 2023 was the first time that effort was ever completed in Fort McCoy's history.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”