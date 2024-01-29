Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish

One Saturday Cpl. Llayra Abad, an information technology specialist with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, was walking to the barracks from the Post Exchange on Fort Shafter, when someone opened a door so abruptly it startled her. A few seconds later, after her adrenaline rush and heart rate settled, Abad recognized a familiar voice. It was Spc. Christopher Hopson, a signal operations support specialist also with the 8th TSC.



Hopson had plans to hang out with a few friends and invited Abad to join. By the end of the night, after bonding over music and their similar upbringings, they discovered many other things in common as well and became great friends. One major similarity was joining the Army straight out of high school.



Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Abad did future Solider training, which allowed her to initially enlist in the summer of 2019, while still in high school.



“I had to go into the Delayed Entry Program. I officially enlisted and shipped off (to basic training) summer of 2020,” said Abad. “I joined the Army because I wanted to do something different from the traditional route of going to school. I knew I still wanted to go to school but was not realistically ready right after graduation.”



When Abad first got to Oahu, Hawaii, she would get homesick a lot, but the relationships she’s built with her peers in the Army have helped her stay on course with her career and push her to the next level.



However, before those relationships were made, Abad would first have to come out of her shell. She credits her first roommate for helping her become the social person she is today.



“I was really shy. Whenever we would hangout with a group of friends I would only talk to her,” said Abad. “But after I got to know people I became more open with who I am and ended up knowing a lot of people. My roommate would say ‘when I first met you, you were a closed flower and now you’ve bloomed.’”



By this time, Abad had been on the island for almost a year. She had become more confident and extroverted but would still miss home from time to time.



“I don’t see much of my Hispanic culture out here. It’s hard because I feel like I’m losing it (her heritage),” said Abad. “It makes you miss home a lot and want to go back.” Such thoughts and feelings make her think about not reenlisting in the future.



Hawaii may have seemed like a dream stay in the beginning, but Abad soon experienced some culture shock and started to question if she could handle being so far away from home. Back in Chicago, she spoke more Spanish, enjoyed authentic Mexican food, and enjoyed the togetherness.



“We are proud of where we come from. On Mexican Independence Day everyone gathers downtown and parade through the city. We’ll wave the Mexican flag, blast Mexican music, and celebrate who we are,” said Abad.



It was also easier for her to get around with public transportation, so she didn’t get a driver’s license before joining the military. Since moving to the island, she has found it quite challenging to obtain a license to get around. Something she and her good friend Hopson both have in common.



“Not having a license here is very difficult. Me and Abad have had trouble getting ours here because they wanted an address and a household bill too, as proof of residence,” said Hopson. “Something I did not have because I live in the barracks.”



As difficult as it is not having a license, it was the barracks life that also brought Abad so close to her friends and helped her develop those relationships that would sustain her throughout her time here.



“I think building relationships with my peers in the barracks is important. You see their faces every day,” said Abad. “If I had a hard time at work, I know there is someone that I could vent to. There’s someone I can rely on to help me stay focus and continue to motivate me. I also like to share the Mexican dishes that I make. When I share a piece of my culture and people enjoy it, that makes me feel good.”



Prior to arriving to Hawaii, Abad didn’t have any expectations of what the barracks would be like. Not only did it provide a place to meet new friends, she finally had a place she could call her own. Before enlisting, Abad shared a small space with her family and, therefore, couldn’t really decorate how she wanted. So when she moved into the newly completed barracks on Fort Shafter, she was impressed. Big closets and a kitchen. She was excited to make her new space more homey – something she excelled at, as she was awarded a unit coin twice for having the best room in the barracks.



“I first talked to Abad two years ago during barracks cleanup. She was down to earth, didn’t seem judgmental. Maybe a little shy.” said Hopson. “A few months later, we met up at a party. I was able to have a real genuine conversation with her and got to see that she’s a real cool person. Reminded me that the people you meet in the barracks can help you feel at home.”



Recently they found out that they’re both going to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, for their second duty station. Abad is leaving first and has offered to help Hopson with the transition process.



“I told him once I get the hang of this, we’re going to go over how to do everything,” said Abad. “I’m kind of nervous about being the first one to go because I’ll be alone for a while until I make friends, but as soon as Hopson gets there, I’ll see a familiar face and that’ll make it better.”



Abad’s lifestyle was exceedingly sheltered prior to joining the Army. Coming from a strict household to her first duty station at Fort Shafter, with more freedom, helped her learn how to be an adult and do things on her own. She can’t wait to grow more at her next duty station. Her plans include becoming an instructor and, outside the Army, studying law.



“A lot of people ask if I want to get out of the army and my answer is ‘yes and no,’” said Abad. “I think I want to do one more contract based off Hawaii; I don’t have too much experience. I don’t think I would be proud of myself getting out without that experience.”



Both she and Hopson are looking forward to getting more experience in their career field and have made plans to get their license and take a dance class together.



“We have a good friendship,” said Hopson. “It’s good to know I won’t be alone at my next duty station. I’ll have at least one friend there.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 18:29 Story ID: 463087 Location: HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Solidarity within the barracks helps 8th TSC Soldier grow and flourish, by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.