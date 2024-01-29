ARSOUTH makes inaugural appearance at the Polygot Games

Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | U.S. Army South linguists pose for a photo during the LangCon conference in Salt Lake...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | U.S. Army South linguists pose for a photo during the LangCon conference in Salt Lake City, Feb. 2, 2024. A team of highly skilled linguists gear up for the 6th annual Polygon Games, hosted by the 300th Military Intelligence Brigade scheduled to kick off on Feb. 3 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. This event promises to be an electrifying showcase of linguistic talent and military intelligence expertise. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SALT LAKE CITY – Anticipation mounts within U.S. Army South as seven highly skilled linguists gear up for the 6th annual Polygon Games, hosted by the 300th Military Intelligence Brigade.



Scheduled to kick off on Feb. 3 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, this event promises to be an electrifying showcase of linguistic talent and military intelligence expertise.



“Linguists will get a chance to test their skills against others and see how their combined technical abilities deliver actionable intelligence to battlefield commanders,” explained Maurice Lee, the ARSOUTH Command Language Program Manager.



The Polyglot Games is the premiere language competition of the Department of Defense and designed to provide linguists with a high-quality training that tests linguistic capabilities in a simulated operational environment. The competition consists of a series of events, each designed to replicate real life scenario where the capability of a linguist has been called upon.



"This competition brings teams with linguists who know all different languages," said Spc. Sheridan Guevara, a Levantine Arabic cryptologic linguist and multi-disciplinary language analyst assigned to U.S. Army South. "It gives a good representation of how all linguists contribute to the mission and are vital to it, regardless of the language they know."



Participants will face a range of tasks spanning signals Intelligence, open-source intelligence, all source intelligence, and human intelligence. The languages featured in the competition cover a broad spectrum of global linguistic needs, including Korean, Russian, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese-Mandarin, and Persian-Farsi. The pinnacle of the competition involves delivering a comprehensive briefing to a commander based on the intelligence gathered throughout the event.



Preparation for the competition demands dedication and diligence. Guevara stressed the importance of immersion in language and current affairs.



"I have been doing things I did when I was preparing for the Defense Language Proficiency Test such as listening to news, reading articles and news, and reviewing vocabulary," he explained.



Lee underscores the significance of Army South's participation in the games, marking a historic moment for the unit. Due to the unique nature of the competition's tasks, linguists from the 470th Military Police Brigade have been enlisted to complement Army South’s team. The team consists of junior military intelligence Soldiers, most of them are signals intelligence voice interceptors and signals intelligence analysts.



“Most of ARSOUTH’s linguists are foreign affairs officers, so we had to supplement the team with linguists from the 470th because the games consist of intelligence tasks.



Spc. Monica Kim, a Russian and Chinese multi-discipline language analyst assigned to the 717th Military Intelligence Battalion, 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, expresses her excitement about the opportunity to enhance her understanding of intelligence operations and collaborate with linguists from diverse language backgrounds.



"I anticipate gaining deeper insights into intelligence operations and fostering collaboration with fellow linguists," says Kim.



As the U.S. Army South team gears up to showcase their linguistic and intelligence capabilities at the Polygon Games, their participation not only underscores the importance of continuous training and readiness but also highlights the invaluable role linguists play in the Army.