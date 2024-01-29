SWD commander Kenneth Reed, promoted to brigadier general

Col. Kenneth Reed, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division Commander was promoted to Brigadier General February 1, during a frocking ceremony officiated by Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in Fort Worth, Texas.



“Ken’s past accomplishments – while they have contributed to his excellent reputation as a trusted leader in our organization – are not why he has been selected to serve as a Brigadier General in the U.S. Army,” said Spellmon. “Generals are promoted because the Army knows and trusts a Soldier’s potential and ability to serve and command at the next level. This rank signifies a pinnacle of leadership, responsibility, and strategic influence – and your role represents the highest echelon of command, where individuals hold not only have the responsibility for leading, but also the duty to shape the path ahead.”



The Division, which is headquartered in Dallas, is one of nine Corps of Engineers regional commands. With four District Offices in Little Rock, Arkansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Galveston and Fort Worth, Texas, it encompasses all or part of six states, and covers some 2.3 million acres of public land and water. As the SWD Commander and Division Engineer, Brig. Gen. Reed oversees hundreds of water resources development and military design and construction projects that bring value to our communities, our Nation, and our warfighters.



Prior to commanding SWD, Reed served as the Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District in Texas and Transatlantic Expeditionary District in Kuwait.



Reed is a native of Louisville, Alabama. He received a commission in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate from the University of Alabama in December 1995. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Alabama and master’s degrees from the University of Missouri at Rolla in Engineering Management, from the National Defense University in Joint Campaign Planning and Strategy. He also holds the Project Management Professional certification.



Reed’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Army Engineer Association’s Bronze and Silver Orders of the de Fleury Medal. His operational deployments include Operation Joint Endeavor and Operation Joint Guard in Bosnia, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.



“As I accept this new responsibility, I understand the weight of the stars I wear,” said Reed. “They represent not just my own accomplishments but the legacy of those who came before me and the hopes of those who follow. I stand on the shoulders of giants, and I pledge to lead with their courage, vision and unwavering commitment to our nation.”



For more information on the Southwestern Division or Brig. Gen. Reed, visit www.swd.usace.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 14:12 Story ID: 463057 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Hometown: LOUISVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SWD commander Kenneth Reed, promoted to brigadier general, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.