What Soldiers Can Expect at Fort Carson In-Processing

FORT CARSON, Colo. - When incoming Soldiers, colonel and below, first arrive at Fort Carson, they must sign in at the Replacement Center. From there begins a weeklong journey of in-processing before Soldiers arrive at their new units.



During the five business days of in-processing, Soldiers will receive an issue of new gear, take care of medical readiness, and receive a finance brief. Additionally, every Soldier participates in group physical training on Wednesday with the division command team. Soldiers must generally hydrate well to adapt to Fort Carson's altitude.



Soldiers are often released relatively early in the day during in-processing.



"Expect to have time to handle your personal affairs with your family, get your housing situated, and anything you need to square away before arriving at your actual unit," said Sgt. Lorne Wiggins, a cadre member at Ready Company, runs in-processing.



Soldiers and their families arriving at Colorado Springs Airport can call 719-526-6961 to receive a shuttle ride to the Replacement Center if available, or they can take transportation such as cabs or ride-sharing apps.



Wiggins advises soldiers still trying to figure out what to do before changing duty stations to ask questions ahead of time to their sponsor, drill sergeants, or Ready Company.



Wiggins says a few issues new Soldiers encounter are not signing in with the Replacement Center before their leave ends and getting family business in order before they arrive.



"Soldiers with families sometimes arrive with their families before securing a stable housing situation instead of squaring that away before sending for their families," said Wiggins.



Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Angotti, the noncommissioned officer in charge of Ready Company, says that while arriving, Soldiers should sort out any financial issues or inform their leaders of any problems they can assist with.



One way Ready Company helps Soldiers is by making available liaisons assigned to the various tenant units on Fort Carson.



"I urge Soldiers to have the confidence that they can say something no matter what rank they are, to feel comfortable to open up and say, 'Hey, sorry, I do have this problem. Will you help me with it?' That's what we want to do," said Sgt. 1st Class Billy Thornton, the liaison for 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.



Angotti said that in-processing helps impart the division's culture.



"They find out about the history of this division, and they have a sense of pride going into their brigade," said Angotti. "Knowing what this division has done and what we've accomplished throughout the years of the Ivy Division, knowing that they're going to be a part of that in the future, it raises their confidence going into the units."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:35 Story ID: 463047 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, What Soldiers Can Expect at Fort Carson In-Processing, by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.