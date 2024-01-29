Foote selected as KYANG’s First Sergeant of the Year

Photo By Philip Speck | Master Sgt. Megan Foote of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron is the Kentucky Air...... read more read more Photo By Philip Speck | Master Sgt. Megan Foote of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron is the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 2023 First Sergeant of the Year. She will be honored Feb. 10, 2024, during the Airman’s Gala, to be held at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck) see less | View Image Page

Master Sgt. Megan Foote of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron has been selected as the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 2023 First Sergeant of the Year.



In her role as first sergeant, Foote mentors 120 Airmen across six different flights regarding all matters pertaining to life in the military, according to Maj. Matthew Skeens, LRS commander and Foote’s supervisor.



“Master Sgt. Foote is the epitome of service before self,” Skeens said. “She puts the Airmen in our squadron first in everything she does and is an essential part of our command team. She advocates for our Airmen in every decision we make and uplifts those around her with a positive spirit and attitude to everything she does.”



In the past year, Foote provided leadership to 72 service members over 12 days of annual field training through numerous training events, ensuring all lodging, morale, safety and discipline needs were met.



She also implemented innovative programs to improve unit readiness by spearheading the development of several tiger teams as a result of squadron surveys, including one for unit morale events and another that launched a communication platform for fitness-minded Airmen.



Foote will be honored for her accomplishments Feb. 10 during the Airman’s Gala, to be held at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Tickets are available through Feb. 5 at https://one.bidpal.net/2024kyang/welcome.