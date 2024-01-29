Naval Support Activity Mid-South to Participate in Annual Navy Force Protection Exercise

Naval Support Activity Mid-South will participate in an annual force protection exercise, starting Feb. 5, 2024.



Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24) is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.



“This is an opportunity for the Navy to drill our anti-terrorism procedures at the local, regional and national level. The installation will be open for business but expect the possibility of delays.” said Capt. Mike Mosbruger, commanding officer, NSA Mid-South.



Citadel Shield, which occurs the first week, is the field training exercise portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain occurs the following week and is the command post exercise led by USFFC. This two-part approach is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.



CS-SC24 is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not being held in response to any specific threat.



Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within our local community and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around the base or delays in base access. Local residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.



For information about potential impacts due to the exercise, please follow our Facebook at Naval Support Activity Mid-South



For more information, contact Kendra Lawler, Naval Support Activity Mid-South Public Affairs Officer, 901-874-5446.

