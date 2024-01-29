The Art of the Gemba

Photo By Shelby West | Gemba is a concept derived from the Japanese term "the actual place," which refers to...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Gemba is a concept derived from the Japanese term "the actual place," which refers to a physical place where something of value is created. This concept is a fundamental piece of the Lean Six Sigma management practice that allows those in leadership positions to observe and understand front-line processes and challenges and problem-solve ways to create a culture continuously geared toward improvement. see less | View Image Page

After taking command of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Capt. Jip Mosman took a deep look at shipyard performance and its challenges. This review involved reaching out to leadership from the other public shipyards and requesting peer assistance to understand current situations and challenges better and to garner the feedback required to complete the mission of NNSY efficiently and successfully. What came out of that peer assist visit and subsequent discussions was a better understanding of the overall needs necessary to achieve the mission, much of which directly affected those doing the hands-on work for ships and submarines: the mechanics. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) was then created from that assessment and went into effect in September 2023. The plan focuses on six improvement areas based on peer assist feedback and NNSY leadership observations. These areas were identified as needing plans to create transformational change across the yard. The six areas are resource capacity and management; work readiness; inside shop performance to plan; focused improvement in Shop 38 non-nuclear; focused improvement in Shop 51 nuclear; and executive leadership engagement.



As part of the assessment and plan, shipyard leadership engagement has taken the form of an initiative known as Gembas. A Gemba is a concept derived from the Japanese term "the actual place," which refers to a physical place where something of value is created. This concept is a fundamental piece of the Lean Six Sigma management practice that allows those in leadership positions to observe and understand front-line processes and challenges and problem-solve ways to create a culture continuously geared toward improvement.



In his first address to the shipyard workforce after the PIP was implemented, Capt. Mosman said, “Every morning, we as leadership have opened our calendars to focus on this effort, putting our boots to the ground so we can see where the work is happening and see firsthand what needs our people have in order be successful in their trades. We as leaders are there to listen and learn from you, the subject matter experts getting the job done every day. Each of you has the best insight for what is needed to make every day a good, productive day where each of us finishes the day proud of what we completed and looking forward to coming to work the next day.”



At NNSY, senior leaders perform Gembas several times each week, and their findings are recorded and discussed along with the action or mitigation required to solve problems as they are identified. These reports are collected and sent out across the yard so shipyard workers know what is being observed, discussed and dealt with in real-time.



“The [Gemba] concept recognizes that the workplace is where value is created/added and that management has a responsibility to get the facts directly from the workplace,” said Head Nuclear Engineer for NNSY, Bob Esfandiari. “Each senior leader is held accountable to conduct these engagements. To date, results of these engagements have been positive and have been shared with the workforce via Capt. Mosman’s Gemba updates.”



Over the last several months, NNSY has improved in several areas resulting from Gembas, including the accessibility of consumable items through implementing Point of Use (POU) Consumables Hubs, significantly reducing the time spent searching for consumable materials and improving workflow.



Another change has also been in the availability of tooling in the number of items that deckplate workers can check out, increasing the price of tooling required to be returned and extending tool room hours to support shift work.

The list of items that continue to be addressed grows daily to improve the workflow and support the Navy by getting shipbuilding and maintenance right to strengthen our maritime dominance.



Esfandiari added, “As we mature our Gemba process and continue to eliminate barriers to allow our mechanics to focus on work execution, we will see a positive impact to our productive capacity resulting in improving our shipyard’s performance and returning these national assets back to the Fleet on time."



By taking this learning-to-action approach, leaders at NNSY are committed to creating positive and lasting changes. This focus will assist both the mechanic on the waterfront and improve the on-time delivery of Chief of Naval Operations availabilities, thereby ensuring the success of NNSY's mission to repair, modernize and inactivate our Nation's warships and training platforms now and in the future.