Garrison sharpens strategies to engage local leaders

Photo By Anna Ciccotti | U.S. Army Garrison Italy commander Col. Scott Horrigan met with the President of the Vicenza province Andrea Nardin during an office call at the provincial seat of the 17th century Palazzo Nievo in Vicenza Jan. 24.

U.S. Army Garrison Italy continues to uphold its commitment to grow community relations by purposeful engagements with local host nation leaders. Aiming to build on the local leadership network, USAG Italy commander Col. Scott W. Horrigan engaged the President of the Vicenza province Andrea Nardin during an office call at the provincial seat of the 17th century Palazzo Nievo Jan. 24. Nardin welcomed the meeting as an opportunity “to strengthen the already strong bond of partnership between the people of Vicenza and the American community.”

Nardin serves also as the mayor of Montegalda. He was elected one year ago to preside over the council of the 114 mayors and municipalities that make up the province. Community engagements, road infrastructure and school programs are high on Nardin’s priority list. Aiming to sharpen the strategies that build Army brand loyalty in a dynamic and connected local community, Horrigan said: “I wanted to express our gratitude for the support provided to our community and explore ways our Soldiers and Families can be further integrated in Vicenza and nearby communes.” Nardin added that topics of discussion included provincial venues that could be used for official community events, and US military participation in upcoming ceremonies across the greater Vicenza area. “In particular, Colonel Horrigan and I spoke about students and schools,” Nardin said. He added that the province of Vicenza looks forward to supporting student exchanges programs and sharing best practices for the arts at local level.