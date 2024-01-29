Kunsan AB test mission, hones ROK Defense mission

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 8th Fighter Wing participated in the Beverly Midnight 24-1 (BM 24-1) exercise, Jan. 28-Jan. 31, as part of its continuous training schedule designed to test readiness and bolster warfighting capabilities alongside ROK Air Force allies.



At the call of “Exercise! Exercise! Exercise!” the Wolf Pack’s 14 squadrons and 2,600 Airmen jumped into action, initiating contingency procedures specific to the exercise scenario and launching dozens of F-16 Fighting Falcons to dominate the airspace over the Korean Peninsula.



The BM 24-1 exercise was executed in conjunction with the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base; calling for both wings to integrate assets on the ground and through the air, and testing their ability to execute their respective legs of the ‘Fight Tonight’ mission.



After completing several readiness evaluations in the previous year, the 8th FW looked to take that experience and enhance its scope of training and interoperability. The wing combined with ROK Army Special Forces to fortify base defense practices, emphasized the necessity of agile combat employment capabilities by deploying aircraft, vehicles, and manpower to an austere location near Gwangju Air Base, and enhanced Airmen’s ability to safeguard infrastructure by having two squadrons exercise general arming procedures.



Regularly scheduled training exercises validate the Wolf Pack’s position as a combat-credible force and reinforce their commitment to defend the ROK and its 51 million citizens.

