Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brave Rifles case colors for upcoming deployment

    Brave Rifles case Colors as they head to Korea for planned rotation

    Photo By Sgt. Brayton Daniel | Col. Jeffrey Barta, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj....... read more read more

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Story by Capt. Zemas Andargachew 

    1st Cavalry Division

    FORT CAVAZOS, Texas—The 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, “Brave Rifles” held a casing of colors ceremony at Cooper Field on Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 1, 2024, in preparation for its upcoming deployment to the Republic of Korea. The deployment will be a nine-month rotation where the Brave Rifles will conduct a relief in place with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, from Fort Carson, Colorado.

    The casing ceremony is a time-honored Army tradition that symbolizes a unit transitioning from a garrison by rolling up the unit guidon and casing it in preparation for deployment. Once a unit has arrived at its deployed area of responsibility and is prepared to assume its mission, it will hold an official uncasing ceremony.

    This is the first time Brave Rifles regiment has been sent to the Korean peninsula. This deployment supports the United States’ commitment to deter aggression and build on the strong alliance with the Republic of Korea. Coincidentally, this is also the first time Col. Jeffrey Barta and Command Sgt. Maj. Mikeal McInroy, the commander and command sergeant major of 3rd Cavalry Regiment, has deployed to the Korean Peninsula.

    “Brave Rifle Troopers are tough, have moral courage, a lethal attitude and they’re great teammates,” said Barta. “Our mission is to deter aggression and, if deterrence fails, be ready to ‘Fight Tonight!”

    Approximately 4,000 Brave Rifle Troopers and about 1,500 pieces of equipment will travel halfway around the globe and take part in joint and multinational training exercises. These exercises will maintain the strength of the U.S. and the Republic of Korea alliance.

    “Katchi kapshida,” said Barta, explaining their newly incorporated Korean phrase meaning, “we go together!”

    The 1st Cavalry Division provides scalable combat-ready forces up to an expeditionary division or Joint Task Force headquarters, capable of conducting unified land operations anywhere in the world on short notice to support diverse and fluid mission requirements.

    “In the Indo-Pacific region, North Korea continues to threaten our allies and partners,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Admiral, the commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division. “Now more than ever it is critical that we reassure our allies in the region.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 16:42
    Story ID: 462963
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brave Rifles case colors for upcoming deployment, by CPT Zemas Andargachew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Brave Rifles case Colors as they head to Korea for planned rotation
    Brave Rifles case Colors as they head to Korea for planned rotation
    Brave Rifles case Colors as they head to Korea for planned rotation
    Brave Rifles case Colors as they head to Korea for planned rotation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3d Cavalry Regiment
    FirstTeam
    1stCavalryDivision
    III Armored Corps
    armynewswire
    FortCavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT