Brave Rifles case colors for upcoming deployment

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas—The 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, “Brave Rifles” held a casing of colors ceremony at Cooper Field on Fort Cavazos, Texas, February 1, 2024, in preparation for its upcoming deployment to the Republic of Korea. The deployment will be a nine-month rotation where the Brave Rifles will conduct a relief in place with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, from Fort Carson, Colorado.



The casing ceremony is a time-honored Army tradition that symbolizes a unit transitioning from a garrison by rolling up the unit guidon and casing it in preparation for deployment. Once a unit has arrived at its deployed area of responsibility and is prepared to assume its mission, it will hold an official uncasing ceremony.



This is the first time Brave Rifles regiment has been sent to the Korean peninsula. This deployment supports the United States’ commitment to deter aggression and build on the strong alliance with the Republic of Korea. Coincidentally, this is also the first time Col. Jeffrey Barta and Command Sgt. Maj. Mikeal McInroy, the commander and command sergeant major of 3rd Cavalry Regiment, has deployed to the Korean Peninsula.



“Brave Rifle Troopers are tough, have moral courage, a lethal attitude and they’re great teammates,” said Barta. “Our mission is to deter aggression and, if deterrence fails, be ready to ‘Fight Tonight!”



Approximately 4,000 Brave Rifle Troopers and about 1,500 pieces of equipment will travel halfway around the globe and take part in joint and multinational training exercises. These exercises will maintain the strength of the U.S. and the Republic of Korea alliance.



“Katchi kapshida,” said Barta, explaining their newly incorporated Korean phrase meaning, “we go together!”



The 1st Cavalry Division provides scalable combat-ready forces up to an expeditionary division or Joint Task Force headquarters, capable of conducting unified land operations anywhere in the world on short notice to support diverse and fluid mission requirements.



“In the Indo-Pacific region, North Korea continues to threaten our allies and partners,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Admiral, the commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division. “Now more than ever it is critical that we reassure our allies in the region.”

