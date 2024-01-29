BJACH Radiology Specialists Earns National Credentials

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Sgt. Jacob Loya, radiology specialist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, passed the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists examination and earned his radiologic technician credentials on Jan. 31, in Shreveport, Louisiana.



According to www.arrt.org, the ARRT is the world’s largest organization offering credentials in medical imagining, interventional procedures, and radiation therapy. The organization certifies and registers technologists in a variety of disciplines through the oversight and administration of education, ethics, and examination requirements.



Loya said after basic training, he spent six months in the classroom followed by another six-month clinical rotation to become a radiology specialist.



“Civilian radiology technologists earn a college degree, then challenge the registry to become certified, but military rad techs don’t earn a degree during our advanced individual training and are not required to earn the ARRT credentials to work at military treatment facilities,” he said.



The ARRT requires registry applicants to have an associate degree or higher from a regionally accredited college or university along with the successful completion of an educational program that demonstrates competencies in didactic coursework and clinical procedures.



Loya said earning his associate degree and challenging the registry has been his goal since he graduated from advanced individual training.



“I chose to tackle the registry after I earned my degree from Northwestern State University,” he said. “I wanted to gain a new skill and show that I am knowledgeable and can provide the proper care to our patients. It is very important to me because I want my patients to know they are getting the best care available.”



Loya said challenging the registry and earning the ARRT credentials enhance his credibility with his patients as a professionally certified radiology technologist.



Command Sgt. Maj. Larry White, senior enlisted advisor, said he is proud of Loya and emphasized that BJACH Soldiers strive for excellence, accept opportunities to excel and take pride in their profession every day.



“Sgt. Loya’s accomplishment is a testament to his professionalism as a noncommissioned officer,” he said. “He is not only proficient in his craft but has taken the necessary steps to ensure he provides top notch care to our Soldiers, Family members, and beneficiaries. This is an example of how the Soldiers at BJACH exemplify our motto: We Provide the Best.”



Loya said he didn’t pass the exam the first time, but that was a learning experience too.



“I knew the importance of earning the AART credential for my future in this field,” he said. “Continuing to challenge the registry has been rewarding. After I failed the first time, I could have given up, but I am resilient. I never lost focus on becoming a registered tech. Sometimes life happens, you don’t always get the results you want, but it’s important to never give up in pursuit of your goals.”



White said this accomplishment means a lot for the radiology department and their patients.



“Our patients can rest assured that Army Medicine is serious about providing care that rivals any civilian treatment facility in the world,” he said. “The radiology department at BJACH benefits from the accomplishments of our teammates because it exemplifies their dedication to professional excellence.”



Loya said all active-duty radiology specialists plan to challenge the registry.



“Being one of the few people to actually successfully challenge the registry shows Soldiers it is possible by setting and sticking to goals,” he said. “The hardest thing is making it a priority when life happens. I hope I can be an example to my fellow Soldiers that it is possible for them to do it too.”



Loya plans to make a career of the Army and is focused on earning his bachelor’s degree and earning the computed tomography (CT) credentials.



“My short-term goal is to get promoted to staff sergeant,” he said. “This summer I will be heading to San Antonio as an instructor for new radiology specialists. I hope I can inspire the next generation to challenge the registry when they get to their first duty station.”



Loya said he loves being a rad tech.



“I like working with patients,” he said. “Knowing I am part of the diagnostic process for our patients is very rewarding. Talking to patients and helping them determine the root cause of their issues is something I really enjoy. I always try to make a positive impact on my patients.”



Loya said he will continue pursuing credentialing in all the different modalities in the radiology field.



White said the BJACH radiology department consistently wins the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) ancillary satisfaction award for their dedicated professionalism and customer service.

