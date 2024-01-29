Senior sustainers attend brank week at the NCOLCoE

Photo By Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman | Approximately 100 sustainment professionals and U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman | Approximately 100 sustainment professionals and U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy student attended sustainment day during branch week, Jan. 30, in the East Auditorium, on Fort Bliss, Texas. Branch week is an annual event that allows the NCOLCoE students to speak with senior sustainment representatives to learn more about the initiatives, priorities, and future assignments across the Army Sustainment Enterprise. Sustainment students received briefings on talent management, professional military education, sustainment operations, recruitment, and future assignments, as well as answered any questions they had. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – A panel of 12 nominative sergeants major and more than 20 Army senior sustainment leaders attended branch week at the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence to inform future sustainment sergeants major on current priorities, policies, and procedures within the sustainment community Jan. 30, here.



Branch week is an annual event that allows the NCOLCoE students to speak with senior sustainment representatives to learn more about the initiatives, priorities, and future assignments across the Army Sustainment Enterprise. With that, the senior sustainer briefed approximately 100 sustainment students on talent management, professional military education, sustainment operations, recruitment, and future assignments, as well as answered any questions they had.



“As our future sergeants major, you all are now part of the team and it takes this entire team of sustainers to make sustainment happen,” said Sgt. Maj. Petra Casarez Headquarters, Department of the Army G-4. “NCOs are the Army’s superpower and as sustainment sergeants major, we are the sustainment superpower for the Army. You are the future of our Army sustainment corps.”



As the Army continues transforming sustainment operations to delivery ready combat formations, senior sustainment NCOs must understand the sustainment initiatives that enable new capabilities and force structure changes for future sustainment operations that enable large-scale combat operations.



“Branch week allows us to get together with senior sustainers across the Army and provided us with an opportunity to hear about the new initiatives,” said Master Sgt. Larry Morgan, automated logistical specialist and NCOLCoE student. “We get to know, not only our branch management, but also sustainment school sergeants major, and those who provide insight on what our future holds.”



To enable the sustainment community, the ASE must continue to educate and prepare sustainment Soldiers, who will drastically impact the quality of life, shared understanding, and lessons learned throughout the community. This briefing allowed future command sergeants major and sergeants major to understand a broad range of sustainment operations across major commands, professional military education, and operational domains.



During sustainment’s branch week, briefers from a variety of backgrounds, including automated logistical specialists, motor transportation specialists, ordnance, contacting and finance specialists provided the students with information about their specific career fields.



Command Sgt. Maj. Tonya Sims, command sergeant major of the Quartermaster Corps, Fort Gregg-Adam, Va., stated that it is important for the future sergeants major to embrace change because our Nation is facing competition and possible large-scale operations.



“It is important that our senior sustainment leaders promote shared understanding,” said Sellers. “Branch week provides sustainment professionals with current policies, procedures, and initiatives across the Army Chief of Staff’s four areas. As a senior sustainer, I want to make sure that our future leaders have the most up-to-date information to make informed decisions, lead sustainment Soldiers, and promote mentorship and development.”



“We have to communicate, collaborate, and coordinate to create synergy, action, and momentum across the sustainment community and there is no better way to accomplish this than by empowering our future sergeants major during branch week,” said Sellers. “Our future sergeants major and senior NCOs must have a degree in warfighting and a minor in sustainment as we shape future operations. Sustainment is about Warfighting-period and our future sergeants major must be empowered to make informed decisions.”