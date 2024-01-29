Reframing Leadership with NNSY’s Executive Development Program

Courtesy Photo | Aloha from Pearl Harbor from Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Executive Development Program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Aloha from Pearl Harbor from Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Executive Development Program (EDP) Cadre 12 participants Gerard Dunston, Lance Van Alstine, and Michael Kimidy see less | View Image Page

For an organization to operate effectively, it needs to train leaders to understand and apply the tenets and functions of the organization. Therefore, offering a training program for senior managers benefits both the employee and the organization. At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), the Executive Development Program (EDP) allows GS-13 and GS-14 level civilian employees to further their leadership goals. The EDP provides cadre members with hands-on training regarding the ins and outs of NNSY and an in-depth overview of Naval Sea Systems Command's (NAVSEA) corporate functions. The program also aims to increase the exposure of each cadre's home shipyard and give them a broader perspective of how other shipyards function internally and within the larger framework of the NAVSEA environment.



Begun in 2009, the NNSY EDP is currently training its 12th cadre. Eligible shipyard employees who apply participate in an interview process before acceptance into the program. Each cadre consists of three to four individuals. Once chosen, EDP participants begin a six-month immersive experience crafted to train current and future shipyard leaders. Throughout its tenure, the NNSY EDP has graduated 41 members, 26 of whom continue to work at NNSY. In addition to NNSY participants, each year, NNSY also hosts cadres from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The collaboration between the four shipyards offers participants access to shipyard leadership invested in training and equipping future leaders through mentoring and development to create a well-rounded leadership track within the NAVSEA environment.



When asked about the kind of mindset one needs once they enter the program, Danie Larrew, a graduate of Cadre 4 and the current EDP Manager for NNSY, says, "You go [into the program], and you find out ‘how am I going to be a better shipyard employee? What can I bring to the table to be a better me? Also, how can I help the shipyard?’" She adds how sometimes going through the program solidifies what your career goals are, and sometimes it can redirect them. "You make it what you make it," she says. "You are going to learn about other shipyards, but [you will need to ask yourself] what is your role currently, and how do you fit in the scheme of things? And if you want to change your direction, what things do you need to know to change direction?"

The program aims to offer each participant the opportunity to develop a deep knowledge of NNSY operations and better understand the competencies and experiences necessary for leading a multifaceted enterprise. As for what each participant gets out of the program, Larrew said, "You make it your program. You are in control of your destiny.” Her advice to cadre members, current and future, is, "You have your perimeters, but when you come in, you want to look at what's going to improve [you] and ask yourself, “‘how am I going to serve the shipyard? How can I better impact the shipyard, and how can I help the shipyard? I'm helping me, but I'm also helping the shipyard.’"



The EDP runs twice during the fiscal year, with Gerard Dunston (Code 970), Mike Kimidy (Code 139) and Lance (Lawrence) Van Alstine (Code 2380) making up Cadre 12 and Cadre 13 in the process of fielding applicants before beginning in April 2024. For Larrew, the program's goal is simple: "This is for people asking themselves, 'How do I do more?'"



If you or someone you know is interested in applying for the program, email Danie Larrew at Danielle.n.Larrew.civ@us.navy.mil for an application.