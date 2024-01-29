Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to fire in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew combats a boat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew combats a boat fire in the Anchorage Marina, Maryland, Jan. 31, 2024. The boat crew was deployed by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capitol Region watchstanders to assist partner agencies during the incident. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard and multiple partner agencies responded to a multi-vessel fire Wednesday in the Anchorage Marina, on the Patapsco River in Baltimore.



A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region watchstanders to the fire at approximately 9 a.m. and reported that he heard a popping noise and saw two boats engulfed in flames.



Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay launched a 45-foot Response Boat - Medium crew to support response efforts. Once the boat crew arrived on scene, a Baltimore City Fire Department crewmember embarked the Coast Guard boat to assist with extinguishing efforts.



Additionally, the marina’s manager reported that a man was aboard one of the engulfed vessels but said that he was rescued by Baltimore City Fire Department and Maryland Natural Resources Police.



After the fire was extinguished, one of the affected vessels sank with an unknown amount of diesel fuel on board.



Maryland Department of the Environment personnel deployed a containment boom to mitigate pollution effects. Coast Guard pollution responders remain on scene to monitor the situation and assist with cleanup efforts.



There are currently no waterways or marine traffic impacts resulting from this incident.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.