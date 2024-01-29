Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to fire in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to fire in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard and multiple partner agencies responded to a multi-vessel fire Wednesday in the Anchorage Marina, on the Patapsco River in Baltimore.

    A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region watchstanders to the fire at approximately 9 a.m. and reported that he heard a popping noise and saw two boats engulfed in flames.

    Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay launched a 45-foot Response Boat - Medium crew to support response efforts. Once the boat crew arrived on scene, a Baltimore City Fire Department crewmember embarked the Coast Guard boat to assist with extinguishing efforts.

    Additionally, the marina’s manager reported that a man was aboard one of the engulfed vessels but said that he was rescued by Baltimore City Fire Department and Maryland Natural Resources Police.

    After the fire was extinguished, one of the affected vessels sank with an unknown amount of diesel fuel on board.

    Maryland Department of the Environment personnel deployed a containment boom to mitigate pollution effects. Coast Guard pollution responders remain on scene to monitor the situation and assist with cleanup efforts.

    There are currently no waterways or marine traffic impacts resulting from this incident.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

