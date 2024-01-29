Guidance Towards the Future: NNSY Career Counselors are Here to Help

In the toasty summer of 2008, I took my first steps through Gate 15 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), joining the ranks of the America’s Shipyard workforce as part of the Pathways Program. A curious student intern seeking a career in media studies and production, I was floored that there could be a role for me in the world of ship repair and maintenance. It was so rewarding to find a place in this dedicated community whose mission was to repair and modernize our Navy’s Fleet – servicing any ship, any time, anywhere. I felt part of something greater, working daily in an effort to improve and provide the best communications to our people.



Now, nearly sixteen years since that fateful day, I’m a well-known name in our Public Affairs team as well as the editor and producer of our monthly Service to the Fleet magazine. It’s been an amazing career for me so far…yet I’ve reached the pinnacle where a very important question has begun to linger in my mind.



What’s next?



That question can be a bit scary for people – a glimpse into the unknown and unsure of what path or direction you want to focus on. Is the path you are currently on one you want to continue down – or maybe you want to veer down another road into uncharted territory?



No one decision is the correct answer for all – everyone’s journey is unique to them and their aspirations. I’ve seen many of my teammates venture in various directions – but what path is right for me? What are my goals and inspirations? And once I determine that, what tools do I need to get there?



In an effort to set my next step in the right direction, I made a connection with NNSY’s very own Career Counselors, setting up a one-on-one appointment with NNSY Workforce Development Career Counselor Dave Randall to discuss my career so far and what paths I can take in my continuous personal and professional development.



“There was an interview where former First Lady Michelle Obama shared the importance of being a mentor and to embrace that lifestyle to help empower and motivate others,” said Randall during our discussion. “She spoke about one of her first mentees being a fellow graduate of Harvard Law School during her time as a lawyer in Chicago. She took this young man under her wing, introducing him to the partners he would be working with, showing him the ropes, and helping him succeed in that stage in his career. This man would later serve as the 44th President of the United States – Barack Obama.”



He explained, “You never know what influence you may truly have on those around you, what you can inspire not only in your life but in others. In workforce development, we aim to empower our shipyard teammates to take charge of their careers while ensuring the organization has the right people in the right positions at the right time to positively impact NNSY and our Fleet. From mentoring your teammates, to becoming a mentee yourself, to taking a look at your current path to determine if it’s right for you – we want everyone to find a positive way forward in everything they do.”



Before we sat down together in the room, Randall provided a Client Intake form for me to fill out – this form gave an ideal outline of what I was looking for in our session. We determined my appointment goals, he asked me if I had a resume or Individual Development Plan (IDP) I could share, and provided some career assessments I could partake in ahead of time, including a Work Values Test and the O*NET Interest Profiler.



“Every session – just like every individual in our workforce – is unique. We tailor our discussions to exactly what our customer is looking for, taking a deep dive into what’s available and what they are interested in through a seven-step process,” said Randall. “We offer a range of assistance, including developing their IDPs or resumes to get them on track with their career goals, preparing individuals for interviews, assessing their career so far and what options are available to them, and providing counseling assistance. We also have additional avenues within our team, including coaching services to provide guidance on achievable goals, consulting services including succession planning and management and referral services to help employees find the best resources in job enrichment, mentoring and more.”



Sitting down with Randall, we had a dedicated meeting on my career, opening my eyes with a new lens to truly see what I’ve accomplished so far, what I could be doing better and what I’m excelling in, and determining what I am to do next. For instance, my goal to someday become a leader in my field, aiding my team to ensure they can do their very best each and every day. He went step-by-step through my career and showed me what trainings or services I should look into to make it happen. By the end of our session, I had a brand new outlook on my profession – ready to take charge and define my future to be what I want it to be.



“We do individual or group sessions, depending on what our clients need,” said Randall. “There’s something for everyone – from our mechanics to our leadership. Anyone who needs help can reach out to our team here and we’ll be ready to assist. Our passion is helping people find what makes them happiest. This is such a fun job for me being able to provide what our clients need, providing a motivational experience for all.”



The NNSY Career Counselors provide services to NNSY civilians in all three shifts as well as our detachments at NRMD Kings Bay; Groton, Connecticut; Naval Foundry and Propeller Center in Philadelphia; New York and more. To learn more about their services, please visit https://webcentral.nnsy.navy.mil/Departments/C900/C900CU/WD/SitePages/Home.aspx. You can also reach out to NNSY_WFD@us.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 10:30 Story ID: 462911 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guidance Towards the Future: NNSY Career Counselors are Here to Help, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.