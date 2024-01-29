Quantico's Voluntary Education Center is here for you

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – If you’re a service member or their family member, a veteran or DoD civilian who desires to further their education, the base Voluntary Education Center is there to assist you.

The VEC is designed to provide personal and professional learning opportunities to the Marine Corps community.



For 2023, VEC provided 4,977 education counseling sessions, had 2,015 students utilize tuition assistance (TA) and had approximately 1,000 students report their completed degrees.



While much of that funding came from tuition assistance, Lisa Jeffries, a career and education specialist with the VEC, wants eligible people to be aware of their other services.



“We don’t want the VEC to just be considered the TA processing center. That’s not all that we do,” said Lisa Jeffries.



Here is a small list of the VEC’s services:



· $4,500 per fiscal year funding via Tuition Assistance

· G.I. Bill registration counseling

· Scholarships and FAFSA

· Military classification testing

· Various educational counseling and more



The VEC also hosts events to help educate, inspire and uplift base personnel, such as the education fair and celebrating student success.



The education fair gathers over 40 regionally accredited schools to help students find the right program for their goals..



Celebrating student success honors students who have completed a degree, certification or license program. It also allows base personnel and supporters to celebrate the achievements of students.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Abimael Reyes-Aguilar is one of the many Marines that has utilized the resources offered by the VEC.

Throughout high school, according to Reyes-Aguilar, he “barely graduated,” but years later, realized that he wanted to turn his life around. He now maintains a GPA of 4.0 and is on track to earn his associates degree in August of 2024.

“Nothing can stop me,” said Reyes-Aguilar. I challenge everyone who came from nothing – even those who didn’t – to really look within themselves and become something more.”

Whether you are planning on continuing your career in the military or reentering the civilian world, education can be beneficial to you.



“A Marine should always have a backup plan,” Reyes-Aguilar said, alluding to the benefits of pursuing education. “The quote, ‘Shoot for the moon, even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars’, is a huge inspiration for me.”



If you need help finding the right school, signing up for TA, or have a desire to know more about the importance of personal and professional development, reach out to the VEC and set up an education counseling session today.



To make an appointment, email MCCSQuanticoEdCenter@usmc.mil or call (703) 784-2375.

