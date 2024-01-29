HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) and Navy Closure Task Force-Red

Hill (NCTF-RH) officials invite members of the community to an open house Feb. 7, 4-7

p.m., at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by

searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 16:44 Story ID: 462862 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force – Red Hill, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill to Host Transition Open House Feb. 7th, 4 p.m. Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.