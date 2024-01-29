Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force – Red Hill, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill to Host Transition Open House Feb. 7th, 4 p.m. Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) and Navy Closure Task Force-Red
    Hill (NCTF-RH) officials invite members of the community to an open house Feb. 7, 4-7
    p.m., at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall.

    For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by
    searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
