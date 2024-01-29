JB MDL supports largest NJARNG deployment since 2008

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. –

Joint service members assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., assisted in the deployment of more than 1,500 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers from JB MDL, Jan. 25-28, 2024.



The Army Support Activity, 87th Air Base Wing and 305th Air Mobility Wing members were integral in ensuring the efficient movement of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers conducted seven airlift missions, loaded 4,184 bags and palletized 176,971 pounds of cargo, making this the largest NJARNG deployment since 2008.



The 44th IBCT Soldiers are deploying in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, which advises, assists and enables partnered forces until they can independently defeat Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in designated areas of Iraq and Syria, and set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks.



By supporting the 44th IBCT deployment, JB MDL showcased how it facilitates Air Mobility Command’s Global Air Mobility Support System, which is a logistics network of Total Force Mobility Airmen and capabilities that can project, connect, maneuver, and sustain combat power anywhere on the globe, from the ground up.

