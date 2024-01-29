Former 71st ISRS DET 3 Guardian selected as USSF 2023 GEICO Military Service Award nominee

We are honored to highlight one of the U.S. Space Force nominees for the 2023 GEICO Military Service Award: Sgt. Yuji Moore, who previously served as the 71st Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron Detachment 3 NCO in charge of integrated operations analysis, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



This award recognizes a service member’s achievements and contributions on-duty and off-duty for both military and civilian communities.



Moore’s interest in serving both his country and his community began at home: He grew up with a family of service members from the U.S. Marine Corps and Army, and he joined the Air Force in 2018 as an all-source intelligence analyst, later transferring into the Space Force in 2020. Moore also found a passion for serving through his love of music.



“One of my biggest inspirations is James Hetfield from Metallica,” Moore said. “He faced many challenges in his life and been the shining example of resiliency. Despite all the materialistic things in the rock-star lifestyle, his purpose and passion are to help other people through his craft. At our core as humans, I think we should all strive to help others.”



During his time away from the work center, Moore partnered with an application development company, dedicating 168 hours of testing for an autism spectrum disorder video chat software to advance facial recognition technology and promote accessibility for 75 million people affected by the disorder.



“I value volunteering because I feel it gives me an opportunity to give back to the communities that have shown unwavering support to our military for decades,” Moore said. “Many of us have a desire to serve, and our communities always have needs that can be helped. I want to help people where I can, and local communities have so much potential for positive change. Everyone has a role they can fulfill to help.”



Moore also organized 12 volunteer events abroad, delivering 6,000 pounds of food to a resource center to support 18,000 Ukrainian refugees. He further explained how Guardians deliver on the operational front and the scope of their role.



“With the Space Force being relatively new, I know there are a lot of people who are unfamiliar with what we do,” Moore said. “In the time frame of this award, our team has brought unprecedented capabilities to contested environments, supported the President of the United States and congressional delegates in key leader engagements, and provided humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees. This is just a small snapshot of what Guardians accomplish on a daily basis around the globe.”



The 71st ISRS DET 3 falls under Space Delta 7 – Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. They are charged with day-to-day command and control of DEL 7 operations across the globe and provide direct ISR support to other USSF Deltas through embedded ISR detachments.



While at Peterson as an all-source intelligence analyst, Moore conducted analysis on adversary capabilities and intentions from a multitude of classified and unclassified sources and would brief this information to commanders, key decision makers and policymakers.



In this capacity, Moore also directed intelligence support for congressional delegations and President of the United States overwatch missions, synchronizing three electromagnetic warfare and intelligence units to monitor the battlespace for 94 hours, safeguarding high-visibility key leader engagements, ultimately securing $12 billion of aid to an international crisis.



On a recent deployment, Moore oversaw intelligence support to two expeditionary electromagnetic warfare units and coordinated with the Combined Space Operations Center ensuring exceptional intelligence support to critical space operations



“Sgt. Moore is one of the most professional and dedicated NCOs I have had the pleasure to work with in my 20 years of service,” said Capt. Lyndie Woodard, 71st ISRS DET 9 deputy commander. “His integrity and motivation to be the best leader possible is an inspiration to many, and is reflected in how much his subordinates, peers, and supervisors trust him to take care of the team and the mission equally.”



Moore summarized the advice he would offer with the quote, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together,” and further explained that taking care of people is critical.



“Continue to ask questions, don’t be afraid to make mistakes, and always continue to learn,” Moore added. “Those words ring true from the tactical level with just you and your crew, to the strategic level where decisions are made to ultimately change the world. Behind the accomplishments of this award is a team. Whether at home or deployed, they always took care of the mission and never forgot to take care of people -- our most important asset.”



Moore's leadership was instrumental to his team earning the United States Space Force's Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Small Team of the Year award. Moore said he aspires to help as many people as possible reach their full potential and wants to help Guardians be the best person they can be and thanked his team for doing the same.



“A huge thanks to my teammates for the unwavering support and empowerment to be the best NCO I can be,” Moore said. “Of course, I cannot thank my wife, Ella, enough. I wouldn’t be here without her. She has supported me since the beginning of my career and has made the impossible seem possible.”



One active-duty service member from each branch is slated to be announced as the service’s respective winner in April 2024.



Moore is currently a military training instructor with the 1st Delta Operations Squadron Detachment 1 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. He is one of the first Department of the Air Force members slated to attend the Army Drill Sergeant Academy in February which will aid the Space Force in developing its own MTI course and entirely separate Basic Military Training. Following his course, he will be responsible for training and molding around 530 Guardians annually to secure the nation’s interests in, from and to space.



“If you look up servant leader in the dictionary, you should find a picture of Sgt. Moore,” said Maj. Christopher Sargent, Space Operations Command targeting division chief. “He stood for and believed the day your subordinates stop coming to you with their problems is the day you are no longer a trusted leader and to be the supervisor your subordinates demand and deserve. I am sad to have lost Sgt. Moore for him to become an MTI, but can't stop to appreciate the impact he will have on so many future Guardians as their first impression of the USSF.”

