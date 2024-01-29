Photo Story: Fort McCoy NCO Academy students learn land-navigation at Virtual Battle Space simulation area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy Basic Leader Course learn...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy Basic Leader Course learn about land navigation Jan. 29, 2024, at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Virtual Battle Space simulations facility. The students spent a day training at the facility as part of course instruction. The training is called Virtual Battle Space for Map Reading and Land Navigation and is one of the newest additions to the course. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Students with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy Basic Leader Course learn about land navigation Jan. 29, 2024, at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Virtual Battle Space simulations facility.



The students spent a day training at the facility as part of course instruction.



The training is called Virtual Battle Space for Map Reading and Land Navigation and is one of the newest additions to the course.



Simulations training is a large part of operations during exercises and other training events at Fort McCoy, said Fort McCoy Training Support Officer Rob Weisbrod with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. An example is when Reserve Soldiers completed training during the recent 86th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02. And in years past, for example, there was Operation Cold Steel, which was the Army Reserve’s first large-scale live-fire training and crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise.



Simulations training also has improved overall in recent years on post, Weisbrod said, especially with the six new simulations buildings built in the 200 block since 2020. The addition of all the new buildings have provided more opportunities to bring in more training.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



