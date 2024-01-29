MacDill celebrates Wingman Day

Photo By Senior Airman Michael Killian | Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing play basketball during Wingman Day at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Michael Killian | Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing play basketball during Wingman Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2024. Wingman Day is a quarterly event tailored towards developing Airmen across the installation. This event was sports themed and encouraged Airmen to focus on physical fitness and team building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – MacDill recently celebrated Wingman Day, an event dedicated to enhancing the well-being of its Airmen, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, camaraderie, and resilience.



Airmen participated in a variety of activities from dodgeball, beach volleyball and cornhole, to competitions like basketball, softball and ultimate football.



Featured alongside the event was the installation’s annual Estelle Run, a three-mile formation run in honor of U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Estelle II, former 6th Communications Squadron chief of maintenance support, who was one of nine Americans killed during a shooting incident in Afghanistan in 2011.



These activities were not just about physical fitness; they were crucial in strengthening relationships and fostering connections.



“For me, Wingman Day is something I look forward to,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Corey Owens, a cyber security technician assigned to the 6th Communications Squadron. “Having fun events like cornhole and dodgeball raises morale and helps Airmen become more socially involved with those on base. It's good to celebrate outside of the work center.”



Wingman Day at MacDill AFB stands as a testament to the Air Force's core values of integrity, service before self, and excellence in all we do. The camaraderie and commitment displayed during these events emphasize the bond and mutual support among Airmen, crucial for accomplishing the mission every day.



The quarterly event was a big undertaking for all involved and is anything but a day off.



“From funding to managing equipment, there were a lot of moving parts,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alanah Temple, a special events manager assigned to the 6th Force Support Squadron. “It was rewarding to see everyone enjoying themselves on the day off, it really made it all worth it.”



In conclusion, Wingman Day was more than just a series of fun activities; it was a powerful initiative fostering resilience, teamwork, and a strong community spirit, essential for the effective and efficient functioning of the Air Force.