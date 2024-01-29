Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Washington Awards Crash Rescue Station Contract

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Story by Regina Adams 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington awarded a $31,535,881 firm-fixed price contract to Harkins Builders, Inc., Columbia, Md., to construct Crash Rescue Station 1 at Joint Base Andrews.

    The work to be performed provides for construction of a new crash rescue station facility to include a combined emergency communication center, aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus equipment and maintenance bays, administration and management offices, and an alternate emergency operations center, as well as all other necessary work associated with this project.

    The contract was awarded January 26, 2024 and is expected to be completed May 2026.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 11:08
    Story ID: 462721
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Awards Crash Rescue Station Contract, by Regina Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Engineering
    Contract
    Construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT