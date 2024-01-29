NAVFAC Washington Awards Crash Rescue Station Contract

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington awarded a $31,535,881 firm-fixed price contract to Harkins Builders, Inc., Columbia, Md., to construct Crash Rescue Station 1 at Joint Base Andrews.



The work to be performed provides for construction of a new crash rescue station facility to include a combined emergency communication center, aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus equipment and maintenance bays, administration and management offices, and an alternate emergency operations center, as well as all other necessary work associated with this project.



The contract was awarded January 26, 2024 and is expected to be completed May 2026.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 11:08 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US