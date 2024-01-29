39th CS upgrades crash net system

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye -- The 39th Communications Squadron completed the installation and activation of optical fiber cables to create an alternate crash phone system for the command post here Jan. 26.



This effort was part of the 39th CS’s plan to modernize the 39th Air Base Wing’s current infrastructure.



The 39th CS’s cable and maintenance unit, specifically, is at the forefront of this change.



"When it comes to preventative maintenance, inspections and continuity, we've been behind, so our main goal for the year is to revamp these programs," said Senior Airman Radjany Mathieu, 39th CS cable maintenance supervisor.



The command post’s new alternate crash net system is a perfect example of the unit’s infrastructure upgrade plan, as it will eventually become the primary crash net system.



"A crash net is an essential system for every military base," said Mathieu. "If there's ever an incident on the flight line, this allows the command post to contact every emergency service on the installation. With the addition of the secondary crash net, it will include other entities like the 39th Civil Engineering Squadron and the 39th CS."



According to Staff Sgt. Justin Tribbett, 39th CS cable maintenance supervisor, the process of installing the alternate crash net system involved pulling fiber optic cables through manholes and linking them within the command post's data room.



The use of fiber optic cable is not new; installations across the Department of the Air Force have been moving away from copper lines to fiber.



"A lot of our systems have been running off copper lines," said Mathieu. "Fiber is a lot more secure, faster, and cost-efficient. It is a better form of data communication."



The installation of the cables also provided an excellent on-the-job training opportunity for the unit’s less experienced members, said Tribbett.



"We have four new Airmen from tech school," said Tribbett. "So I'm training them as I'm doing the job. It's a rare occasion because we normally don't pull cable, but it's a good learning experience since they do not receive hands-on experience in tech school."



Mathieu believes that as technology evolves, it is vital that the Air Force, and more specifically, the 39th Air Base Wing, evolves with it. It is the 39th ABW mission to protect NATO's southern flank, and the use of a flight line comes with a variety of hazards that will need an efficient response.



The installation of an effective alternate crash net system gives Incirlik AB that ability and allows the wing to remain ready, reliable, and responsive.

