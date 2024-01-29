UCT 1 Supports U.S. Allies in São Tomé

SÃO TOMÉ, São Tomé and Príncipe - Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team 1 (UCT 1) conducted a four-week cross training exercise with São Tomé Coast Guard divers and executed underwater harbor clearance efforts to allow for safer navigation through the shipping channel of São Tomé from Dec. 15, 2023 to Jan. 21, 2024.



Throughout their mission UCT 1 provided training on emergency SCUBA procedures, dive medicine, lift bag operations, underwater exothermic cutting, and inspection diving with São Tomé Coast Guard divers. They also conducted multiple dives with the São Tomé Coast Guard, allowing them to practice these new techniques.



“The team has been very engaged with us, giving us an exciting opportunity to learn from and train alongside such experienced divers,” said 1st Sergeant Manuel Do Rosario, the São Tomé Coast Guard Diving Senior Enlisted Leader. “The introduction to diving equipment, safety and medicine was the first time our divers have had any formal training outside of ‘on the job training’ and we are eager to have more training and classroom opportunities in the future.”



After providing training, the Seabee divers conducted the first inspection of the commercial port since its construction in 1962. They removed four submerged shipping containers from the channel, repaired a mooring buoy anchor, and gathered 100,000 square meters of hydrographic data for the Commander, 6th Fleet maritime infrastructure assessment program.



Over the course of their mission UCT 1 ran into several challenges when removing the submerged containers and repairing the mooring buoy chain.



“The fuel-mooring buoy chain was lost six years ago and buried beneath the sandy bottom,” said Lt. Joseph Bevilacqua, the officer-in-charge for the UCT 1 detachment. “We utilized lift bags to leap frog down the chain for 300 meters. It took three days to find the anchor and it was covered in marine growth.”



They ran into similar issues when removing the sunken containers. The containers were buried three feet deep in sand and contained several tons of concrete making them stuck in the sea floor. The structure of the containers was also compromised causing the lift point to bend and break under the pressure of the lift bags.



“We had to move to a secondary course of action,” said Bevilacqua. “We utilized underwater exothermic cutting which is a reliable but slow method and requires a vessel with a large deck space.”



With the São Tomé Coast Guard unable to provide a vessel to meet these needs, a tug had to be acquired from the port. There was also the challenge of limited oxygen for cutting, causing the UCT divers to prioritize which containers to cut to most effectively reduce hazards in the channel.



At the end of the operation, UCT completed their survey of the channel and removed hazards to navigation, and left the Coast Guard divers better equipped to continue clearing the shipping channel. Through efforts like this, the Seabees are strengthening the abilities of United States partnered nations and allowing smoother maritime commerce and operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 03:55 Story ID: 462704 Location: SAO TOME ISLAND, ST Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UCT 1 Supports U.S. Allies in São Tomé, by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.