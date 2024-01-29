Army Reserve Identifies Casualties

The Department of Defense announced the death of three U.S. Army Reserve soldiers who were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The soldiers died Jan. 28, 2024, in Jordan, when a one-way, unmanned aerial system impacted their container housing units. The incident is under investigation.



“The loss of Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett has left an indelible mark on the United States Army Reserve. These Citizen-Soldiers died in service to their country on Jan. 28, 2024, in Jordan,” said Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command.



“On behalf of the Army Reserve, I share in the sorrow felt by their friends, family, and loved ones," Daniels said. "Their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten, and we are committed to supporting those left behind in the wake of this tragedy.”



The deceased are:

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Willingboro, New Jersey

Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia

Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia



“First and foremost, I would like to give my condolences to the families, loved ones, and teammates of these incredible soldiers,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Lazaroski, commanding general, 412th Theater Engineer Command.



“We are reminded that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe,” Lazaroski said. “They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and their sacrifice.”



Sgt. William J. Rivers, a resident of Carrollton, Georgia, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2011 as an interior electrician (12R). He was first assigned to the 990th Engineer Company at Fort McGuire-Dix, New Jersey, after completing advanced individual training. In 2018, Rivers completed a nine-month rotation to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. In 2023, Rivers was assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Georgia.



Rivers’ awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, two Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device, and the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.



Spc. Kennedy L. Sanders, a resident of Waycross, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2019 as horizontal construction engineer (12N). She was first assigned to the 381st Engineer Company in Tifton, Georgia, after completing advanced individual training. In 2021, Sanders completed an eight-month rotation to Djibouti in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. In 2023, Sanders was assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore.



Sanders’ awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device.



Spc. Breonna A. Moffett, a resident of Savannah, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2019 as a horizontal construction engineer (12N). She was first assigned to the 381st Engineer Company in Tifton, after completing advanced individual training. In 2023, Spc. Moffett was assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore.



Moffett’s awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

