    Photo Story: Furry Fort McCoy resident

    Furry Fort McCoy resident

    A fox hunts for food Jan. 11, 2024, in a wooded area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Foxes are

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A fox hunts for food Jan. 11, 2024, in a wooded area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Foxes are among the many types of wildlife that reside on post.

    Wildlife management on the installation is completed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fox
    Fort McCoy
    wildlife management for Army
    animals on Army installations

