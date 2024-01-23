Photo Story: Furry Fort McCoy resident

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A fox hunts for food Jan. 11, 2024, in a wooded area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Foxes are...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A fox hunts for food Jan. 11, 2024, in a wooded area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Foxes are among the many types of wildlife that reside on post. Wildlife management on the installation is completed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

A fox hunts for food Jan. 11, 2024, in a wooded area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Foxes are among the many types of wildlife that reside on post.



Wildlife management on the installation is completed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”