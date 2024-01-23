January Civilian of The Month

Photo By Oscar Pope | NORFOLK, Va. - James Hopper, a project zone manager at Mid-Atlantic Regional...... read more read more Photo By Oscar Pope | NORFOLK, Va. - James Hopper, a project zone manager at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), displays his military bearing during his "Civilian in the Spotlight" interview Jan. 23, 2024. Hopper was chosen as MARMC's Civilian in the Spotlight for January 2024 after receiving praise for implementing the Advanced Welding Course. see less | View Image Page

James Hopper, a Paducah, Kentucky native, is a seasoned veteran at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). Seven years ago, he began his professional post-military career and made a significant impact in MARMC’s Production Department. After serving as a hull technician for 23 years in the Navy, Hopper gained the knowledge and expertise to continue to add value to the fleet. He now utilizes his extensive knowledge to train Sailors in a recently established Advanced Welding Course.



Hopper piloted the Advanced Welding Course with Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), establishing a course of instruction for Sailors to earn the Advanced Welder Naval Enlistment Code (NEC) (U53A) while assigned to MARMC’s Production Control Department.



“Historically, the Advanced Welding Course taught by SWSC has had a low graduation rate compared to most other NEC-awarding schools,” said Hopper. “My goal was to assist the Navy in increasing readiness and make ships more self-sufficient. I have a great group of guys that support me, and the course would not be successful without them.”



The first class graduated Dec. 15, 2023 with a 100% success rate, and one student completed the required 13 projects six weeks ahead of schedule.



“Due to the success of the course instruction, each of the four students were assigned additional welding tests to further their welding qualifications and gained Bi-Metallic, Inconel, and Aluminum qualifications during the course,” said Myers. “As a result of Mr. Hopper’s efforts, the current demand in the fleet for hull technicians with the U53A NEC will be eased, which increase readiness and makes ships more self-sufficient.”



When asked about Hopper’s performance, Myers said, “Mr. Hopper demonstrates the initiative and capability to accomplish work above what is required and expected. His performance is, and always has been, outstanding. Mr. Hopper’s attention to detail and ‘Can Do’ attitude has been commendable and is deserving of recognition.”



As a Project Zone Manager, Hopper is responsible for project planning and execution of assigned work in Production Control, the overall effectiveness of assigned work in terms of cost, quality, and timeliness of completion, coordination, and integration of all products, services, labor and resources. He is currently managing work in 12 Continuous Maintenance Availabilities.



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private-sector maintenance, and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.