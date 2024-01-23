Humphreys members see Korean beauty, health in Gangnam

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – A dozen women from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys participated in a Korea-beauty trip, Jan. 13, to Seoul’s Gangnam district.



The trip began with a stop at the Gangnam Medical Tour Center. The center is a pilot program sponsored by Gangnam District, Seoul, focusing on aiding foreigners on all things medical related – from beauty to surgery. The group arrived and were ushered into a conference room where members of the staff explained various services they provide.



Participants were then able to try many of the services, which included eye massage machines, a helmet-type device that used light to help stimulate hair growth, and a face-screening machine that evaluated skin damage and potential problem areas.



“I’ve only heard really great things about Gangnam and the many opportunities here,” said Heather Macleod, workforce development chief with the Directorate of Human Resources. “Korea has a lot of skincare for everything. From basic aqua peels to InMode (a laser-energy treatment) to glass-face options – there are a lot of opportunities for your skin to look younger and clearer.”



In addition to topical treatments, the group was educated on the use of tea as a traditional form of health care. Tea culture in Korea differs from other nations in that Korean tea is not limited to tea leaves. Instead, Koreans have a heritage of drinking tea from rice, roots, and plants, such as ginseng tea and mandarin peels. They were able to taste the different teas and had explained to them which teas were used for fever, pain or detoxification.



The group was then escorted to a local Korean restaurant where they had the opportunity to try Korean barbecue before ending the tour with an offering of various skin treatments and returning back to Camp Humphreys.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.28.2024 21:46 Story ID: 462598 Location: 41, KR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humphreys members see Korean beauty, health in Gangnam, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.