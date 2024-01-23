Walk closes out annual holiday tradition at Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Nature in Lights is an annual holiday tradition here. It is five and a half miles of holiday lights, located at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, that visitors can typically see from Thanksgiving to New Years Eve. Hundreds of people take the time out of their busy holiday schedules to enjoy the light show, provided by the Fort Cavazos Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



However prior to packing the lights up till next holiday season, DFMWR allows visitors to see them one last time at Sole Night.



This year’s Sole Night took place Jan. 6 and visitors walked through roughly two miles of the light show.



“We usually do (Nature in Lights) starting Thanksgiving in the car,” Paulina Beck shared. “(Sole Night though) is a way to close down the season.”



Her husband agreed.



“For us, getting to go and walk through the lights, it becomes that much more immersive after having (visited) in the car,” explained Daniel Beck, who got out of the Army in 2022, but is still a member of the Individual Ready Reserve.



As the Beck family made their way through the event, they took the time to point out some of their favorite lights, including the Texas-themed lights.



The event itself encourages people to visit BLORA, see the lights for one last time till November and it’s family friendly.



It was also especially significant to the Beck family to be in attendance, as the last time they attended a walk hosted by DFWMR, Paulina was only nine weeks out from a surgery.



“(Going to the walk) was my way of being outside again,” she shared. “It was a big deal that I could do it.”



Paulina and Daniel both agreed that events like this one are important for the community, both on and off post.



“The kids get to do something,” Paulina said, “(and) we get to share something.”



For more information about events that DFMWR hosts, visit cavazos.armymwr.com.

