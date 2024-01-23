Security Forces Shine in Upcoming CART Exercise at Fleet Activities, Yokosuka

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) wrapped up the Command Assessment of Readiness and Training (CART) exercise on May 19, marking the end of their self-assessment phase in Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Navy security force shore assessment and certification cycle.



The certification cycle, which occurs over the span of three years, consists of three phases: Command Assessment of Review and Training (CART), Regional Assessment (RASS), and a Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). CART is designed as a command-administered, self-evaluation of standard operating procedures (SOP), pre-planned responses (PPR), and post orders, as well as anti-terrorism and physical security plans.



“A lot of hard work went into the preparation of this assessment,” said Lt. Alexander Bates, CFAY security officer. “The team dedicated a lot of effort to ensure we were well-prepared, and it turned out to be a successful assessment. I am and have been confident in the team’s ability to ensure our success.”



Over the past nine months, security forces have been preparing for CART by conducting rigorous training and meticulous administrative preparation, including conducting monthly drills and ensuring that all qualifications are up-to-date.



“Preparing for any major assessment is mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausting, and over the last nine months, all that exhaustion was on full display,” said Bates. “What held us all together was our ability to back each other up. Each member is an important piece of the success puzzle, and the team has shown dedication and commitment to power through the exhaustion and support one another.”



The CART exercise is an essential milestone in the training cycle. Having passed this assessment, CFAY’s focus will now shift to preparing for RASS in February.



“I feel very confident in all of our emergency response teams,” said Bates. “We have put in a lot of work to get here, and we performed the way we did in our training leading up to this CART exercise – as a team working through complex scenarios to test our ability to respond to anything that may come up.”



During the week of May 15-19, CFAY’s security department responded to numerous simulated events across the installation, including reports of an improvised explosive device (IED), an active shooter incident, terrorist threats, and others. Meanwhile, the installation’s emergency management team manned the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to serve as the command hub for addressing these threats.



Overall, Bates said the team performed with flying colors.



“It wasn’t an easy feat, but we got it done while maintaining a surprisingly positive atmosphere,” said Bates. “We strive to give back to our Sailors because they give so much of themselves to us. Overall, I am proud of our security forces, fire, emergency management, and training teams for banding together and demonstrating true teamwork.”



The CART exercise highlights the exemplary dedication and hard work of the security forces and emergency management teams. Their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the installation and its personnel is a testament to their professionalism and ability to face any challenge.



This exercise allows the security forces to showcase their expertise and capabilities, solidifying their reputation as a reliable and effective force in the region. CFAY now stands prepared to move forward in its training cycle.



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

