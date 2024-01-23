‘Sponsorship on Demand’: A Revolutionary Leap Forward

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) recently unveiled a game-changing initiative - the Sponsorship on Demand program. They aim to provide a virtual one-stop shop of precise and personalized information to guide service members, civilians, and families through the demanding Permanent Change of Station (PCS) transition. This state-of-the-art platform stands poised to redefine the PCS experience, seamlessly transforming a once daunting process into a smooth transition.



“A PCS move has always been stressful, particularly when going overseas,” shared Larry Criner, acting N9 director. “Factor in a family, or if you’re a civilian or a contractor, and the stress increases. Sponsorship on Demand alleviates this stress. You interact with people who have previously made that move and are now experts.”



Subject Matter Experts (SME), with their firsthand knowledge and experience, serve as the backbone of the Sponsorship on Demand program. They operate a virtual platform and call center, answering the unique questions of each incoming personnel. Sponsorship on Demand eliminates guesswork by quickly providing factual information, facilitating a confident, informed transition for personnel and their families.



After the CFAY commanding officer, Capt. Les Sobol recognized the need for a quality sponsorship program, and the Work and Family (WFL) team helped blossom the idea into a reality. The WFL team nurtured the concept by coordinating resources and monitoring feedback to ensure the program’s success.



The Sponsorship on Demand program stands as a beacon of collaborative synergy. Multiple departments, including WFL, Ombudsman, PAO, School Liaison, Safety, Hospital, Housing, CYP, FAST, Veterinarian, Security, Ikego, Navy Lodge, and the Chapel join hands in this initiative. The result? A comprehensive, holistic strategy that smoothens PCS transitions.



A streamlined, stress-free PCS transition benefits the relocating personnel and enriches the CFAY community. Increased productivity and improved morale, hallmarks of a harmonious, satisfied community, contribute significantly to the installation's spirit and functionality.



“CFAY leadership prioritized this initiative, providing all the necessary support,” affirmed Criner. “The WFL team and its leadership did the heavy lifting. But as you can see, it’s a collaborative effort involving many offices striving to ensure success.”



The Sponsorship on Demand program, already earning recognition for its transformative impact holds the potential to become a best practice for the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). If adopted, the positive experiences from Yokosuka could influence the entire Navy community, establishing a new standard for PCS transitions.



The Sponsorship on Demand program is a testament to CFAY’s staunch commitment to its personnel’s well-being. It exemplifies how innovation coupled with collaboration can enhance and simplify complex processes. With such promising initiatives on the horizon, the future of PCS transitions glows brighter than ever.



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

