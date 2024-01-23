CFAY’s Child Youth Sports Program Is Keeping Kids Active

Roshawn Terry, the Youth Sports and Fitness Director at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), recently discussed the various programs offered by the CFAY Child Youth Program. The program provides school-age care programs, youth sports programs, team programs, and a Child Development Center (CDC) which all support the CFAY community.



The programs include seasonal activities, sports camps, clinics, and special events such as color runs and Nerf battles. In addition, the program partners with Atsugi, Yokota, and Zama to offer recreational youth basketball, baseball, and soccer games. Last year, the program supported more than 2,300 kids.



Terry’s goal is to keep kids active and learning from coaches with different personalities and visions while helping them make friends and keeping them out of trouble.



“I want them to have a place to go and release all that pent up energy,” said Terry. “I don’t want them sitting at home playing video games. I want to provide them a place to come and stay active, especially during summer. That’s why we do camps throughout the whole summer.”



Terry’s experience as a teen hire at a school-aged care program in Hawaii inspired him to give kids the same opportunities he had in youth sports. He emphasized the program’s high demand and impact on the community.



“Everything is filled up on the first two days of registration,” said Terry. “In the past, people would just sign up on the last day, but now we have a waitlist.



”The program’s impact can also be reflected in the level of involvement by local parents that Terry sees.



“Parents share our posts on social media which really helps us get the word out,” said Terry. “We always need volunteers, and parents help us obtain those who want to get involved.”



He encouraged parents to fill out surveys to provide feedback on what they want for their children’s summer program.



Terry’s leadership and motivation stem from seeing the final product when everything comes together on game day. The results are their rewards culminating in acquiring coaches, completing training, building team rosters, issuing uniforms/equipment, and orienting staff.



“What makes this worth it is seeing all the preparation on game days,” said Terry. “There’s a lot of preparation that goes into a season and it’s a team effort. My reward is seeing it all comes together.”



While Terry enjoys seeing the final product on a game day, he emphasized the importance of preparation in getting coaches’ background checks and orientation training done, putting teams together, getting uniforms and equipment together, making sure fields are reserved, contacting officials, and getting the staff accustomed to setting up areas. The large effort invested into coordinating and preparing the events are all worth it for Terry and his team when the results are so rewarding.



Terry’s influence extends beyond the playing field, as is evident in the appreciation expressed by parents and children.



“I want to praise Mr. Terry and his staff, I feel like the kids trust him,” said parent Chynelda Archer. “They know how to communicate and adapt to the kids, and the kid’s feel like they can come to him. He’s made a great impact on my boy, especially in developing his character and integrity.”



The Youth Sports program is always looking for volunteer coaches. It’s a very rewarding and impactful experience. If you are interested in an opportunity to help coach and mentor youth athletics, you can contact the Youth Sports program by calling 241-2952 or you can visit their office at building 1257. New coaches can expect a quick background check, CPR training, and some new sports coaches training, followed by orientation training to make sure you are equipped with all the tools you need to be successful.



The CFAY Child Youth Program department offers a variety of programs that help keep kids active, learn from different coaches, make friends, and stay out of trouble. With upcoming events and camps, the program offers a safe space for kids to have fun while learning new skills. Parents can get involved by volunteering and providing feedback on what they want for their children’s summer program.



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

