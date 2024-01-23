USS Leyte Gulf Deploys from Norfolk to U.S. 4th Fleet

NORFOLK, Va. - The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) departed Naval Station Norfolk on deployment, Jan. 28.

Leyte Gulf will independently deploy to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.



Throughout the fall, the ship conducted extensive underway operations throughout the Western Atlantic in preparation for their tasking.



“Leyte Gulf and her crew are excited to work with our partner nations and services to maintain maritime security and interoperability in the Caribbean and South American areas of operation,” said Capt. Nate Diaz, commanding officer of Leyte Gulf.



The ship’s crew is comprised of more than 40 officers and nearly 350 enlisted Sailors.



“The crew continued to display a high level of proficiency and readiness during our sustainment phase,” said Leyte Gulf Command Master Chief Jason Kutsch. “We look forward to exercising the capabilities of our ship and crew while deployed.”



While deployed, Leyte Gulf will host Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50 and Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 404 to provide robust expertise in keeping illegal drugs from reaching the shores of the U.S. and its regional partner nations. Leyte Gulf is scheduled to conduct passing exercises with other regional partners as well as several theater security cooperation port visits to strengthen maritime partnerships, enhance U.S. maritime posture, and counter threats such as illicit drug trafficking.



Leyte Gulf was commissioned Sept. 26, 1987, and commemorates the largest naval battle in modern history fought in Oct. 1944. The Battle of Leyte Gulf was critical in turning the tide in the Pacific during World War II.

