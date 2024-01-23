Resilience in stride: A Soldier’s journey of passion, balance, and inspiration

Staff Sgt. Shelton Alexander, an Army driver for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s commanding general, discovered his passion for running at an early age. Growing up in New Orleans, his father and coaches inspired him to embrace his passion for running.



Having run track in middle school, high school, and briefly in college, was further shaped by watching Olympians like Tyson Gay and Jeremy Warner. Running became a significant part of his life, especially as a Soldier who joined later in life.



“I like to run, and I came in the Army as an older guy. I would say 32. So, my first duty station I wasn't always the fastest, but as an older man, I was still keeping up with the youngsters,” said Alexander.



Master Sgt. Oswaldo Giraldo, Alexander's former first sergeant at the 377th Transportation Company, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, remembers a company run during which Alexander demonstrated his unique ability.



“Since the beginning of the run, Staff Sgt. Alexander was the first NCO to take charge of the company and cadence calling, motivating the troops. But it didn't stop there. He also continuously ran back and forth, maintaining accountability for the formation and the Soldiers who had fallen behind,” said Giraldo. “Through inspiring the troops, I could see that Staff Sgt. Alexander had a passion for running.”



Alexander's commitment to his military duties as a general’s driver is commendable.



“I transport the CG to any meetings or events that he has here on the island. I map it [the route] out. I do a recon, making sure I know where I'm going, and making sure we get him there on time with no issues,” said Alexander.



His duties as a two-star general's driver reflect his ability to balance military responsibilities with personal goals. One of those personal goals involves training for a half and full marathon.



“I love running; running was my first love if I had to say it,” said Alexander.



Lieutenant Phaleap Taing, who served as Alexander's platoon leader at the 377th Transportation Company, remembered when the platoon organized monthly physical training competitions.



“No matter how challenging the event was, Staff Sgt. Alexander was always the first one to finish. He displayed his physicality by running at least 6 miles daily, which speaks for itself during PT,” said Tang.



Despite balancing a demanding military schedule and pursuing a master's degree in transportation logistics management, Alexander finds time to run on average, between 75 to 120 miles per month.



Setting challenging goals for himself, Alexander aspires to complete a half marathon in April and a full marathon in December. He is currently in the conditioning phase of his training, involving being on his feet for one and a half hours and running approximately 5 to 10 miles a day. His current weekly target is 35 miles with a total of 120 miles by the end of January. He aims to gradually progress to 50 miles per week by May. In February he plans to implement speed workouts and interval running.



Alexander not only prioritizes his running routine but also places a significant emphasis on maintaining a well-balanced diet.



“My diet has definitely changed because I am consuming more protein and carbs to fuel me throughout my work outs. Chicken or beef is my go-to. Eggs is another one when I am pressed for time in the morning,” said Alexander. “I don’t take supplements, but I have learned to listen to my body if it feels fatigued or dehydrated.”



Balancing family time, military duties, education, and spirituality presents its challenges, but Alexander's success comes in setting priorities. From family events to mixed martial arts gym sessions for his kids, he manages to find a balance that keeps him grounded.



“Family time is very important, ensuring that I’m at some if not all events is big for me. My kids are at the [MMA] gym at least four days out of the week. I'm there to see them participate in their classes, and then I'm also going to school for my master's,” said Alexander. “So, trying to balance that plus spirituality, it gets rough sometimes. If one is unbalanced, it’s like the whole week is rough.”



To help balance family time and his running routine, most days he involves his family. His wife and kids often ride their bikes alongside him as he trains for his upcoming marathons.



“It's not about pace it’s just about getting out there and actually doing something,” said Alexander.



On the spiritual front, running serves as Alexander's sanctuary, providing a sense of calmness and even a runner's high that helps him overcome adversity and life's stresses.



“I would say running, it's a certain calmness. Some people might say you get the runners high, and it does happen from time to time. I use it as a stress reliever at times when life is becoming a bit much,” said Alexander. “It's a way of coping.”



His disciplined approach to running, balances his military duty, family life, education, and spiritual wellbeing, showcasing his commitment to personal and professional excellence. As Alexander continues his journey on and off the road, he exemplifies resilience, discipline, and passion, inspiring his family and fellow Soldiers to put one foot in front of the other.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 17:05 Story ID: 462552 Location: HI, US Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resilience in stride: A Soldier’s journey of passion, balance, and inspiration, by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.