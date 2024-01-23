147th Attack Wing Airmen excel at State Outstanding Airman of the Year Competition



By Airman 1st Class Eduardo Figueroa Varela

147th Attack Wing Public Affairs



CAMP MABRY, Texas — 147th Attack Wing Airmen recently showcased their exception skills and dedication as they competed at the Texas Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen (OAY) of the Year competition. In a show of integrity, service, and excellence Wing members emerged victorious in both the Junior Officer and Senior Non-commissioned Officer (SNCO) categories.



The OAY competition is prestigious event that recognizes and honors the accomplishments of outstanding Airmen across the three Texas Air National Guard Wings. It serves as a platform to highlight individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, professionalism, and dedication in their respective roles in the Air National Guard. The rigorous selection process identifies the top Airmen in the Junior Officer, First Sergeant, Senior NCO, NCO, and Airman categories.



Chief Master Sgt. Rose Maxie, 147th Attack Wing Command Chief, spoke with palpable pride and admiration for the Airmen being honored.



“It’s a celebration of the exceptional individuals among us,” said Maxie. “We’re here to celebrate this fantastic group of Airmen, not just for exemplary performance and achievements, but also for the incredible talent they represent within our Wing.”





In the Junior Officer category, 1st Lt. Mark Wilson, 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, walked away with the title. This accomplishment is a testament to the high standards and leadership qualities instilled within the unit. Wilson’s dedication to duty, leadership acumen, and overall contributions to the mission undoubtedly set a standard for excellence within the 147th Attack Wing.



“I feel proud and honored,” said Wilson. “We have a lot of Airmen who are doing wonderful things, not just at our Wing, but throughout the state, and so to have been selected for OAY is truly a humbling experience.”



Master Sgt. Angela Matthews, 147th Attack Wing Command Post, emerged victorious as the State SNCO Outstanding Airman of the Year. Sgt. Matthews not only displayed mastery of her craft but also exhibited a commitment to mentorship, fostering a culture of growth and camaraderie with in the Wing, making her stand out among the competitors. This achievement reflects the emphasis on the 147th Attack Wing’s commitment to nurturing leaders who inspire those around them.



“The competition was very tough, and I knew that coming in, because all the nominees have done amazing things,” said Matthews. “It feels great to be acknowledged for your accomplishments."



Beyond the accolades, the State Outstanding Airman of the Year competition serves as a platform for professional development and recognition. Airmen participating in such events gain valuable experience, exposure, and the opportunity to network with peers from other units.



For Matthews and Wilson, there are more takeaways from the competition besides the trophies.



“It was the camaraderie, to be able to talk to people, to hear their stories and the wonderful things they do,” said Matthews.



“I was able to build a lot of relationships with folks across the state, and I look forward to working with them in the future,” Wilson said. “This is what our state leadership is looking for. They’re looking for us to be leaders.”



The recent success of Airmen from the 147th Attack Wing at the State Outstanding Airman of the Year competition is a celebration of skill, dedication, and unwavering commitment to service. The victories in the Junior Officer and Senior NCO categories highlight the unit's exceptional talent and showcase the positive impact of their collective efforts. As the 147th Attack Wing continues to soar to new heights, their triumph serves as an inspiration to Airmen across the Air National Guard, exemplifying the standards of excellence that define the United States Air Force.

