Leadership Beyond the Rank: CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass engages with Kirtland Airmen

Photo By Senior Airman Karissa Dick | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Airmen from the 58th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karissa Dick | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing and 150th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 22, 2024. Chief Bass’s visit serves as a testament to the Air Force’s commitment to its most valuable asset, the Airmen, and reflects a dedication to engaging with those who serve our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.) see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.—In a powerful demonstration of leadership and commitment to the welfare of Airmen, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, visited Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 22-24, to listen and address the concerns of today’s Airmen.



The primary objective of her visit was to engage directly with Kirtland Airmen during an all-call, listen to their concerns, and collaborate on solutions to significantly impact Airmen’s work, personal lives, and retainability. This initiative seamlessly aligns with the top priorities of Kirtland’s Installation Commander, Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander, and the 377 ABW command team, in their efforts to prioritize the well-being of Airmen and their families.



“Our purpose for coming out to spend time on your installations is to share what we're thinking from where I sit, but I really want to hear from you all,” expressed Bass. “I want to know what are some of the challenges you have, the great things you’re doing, and things that you need our help with.”



Engaging with Kirtland Airmen not only allowed Bass to connect with Airmen, but to also understand their unique perspectives and challenges. Her enthusiasm to actively listen and address questions and concerns during this all-call highlights her leadership and the value of the input from Airmen who execute our Air force mission.



“As the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, I have been focused on the people piece,” emphasized Bass. “I don't just represent the enlisted force; I represent all Airmen. We've got to focus on pay and compensation, development opportunities, health care, childcare, housing, and anything that could be a distraction to Airmen doing their job. By continuing to develop and support the Airmen, we will be able to be the force that we're going to need in the future.”



The discussions from this engaging all-call ensure Airmen are heard and supported which will positively contribute to the resilience and strength of our force.



“Chief Bass’s all-call message reminded me why I choose to serve,” said Airman 1st Class Joshua Taylor, 377 ABW military justice paralegal. “Initially I joined for my own personal goals, but after meeting her I understand I’m serving a bigger purpose than I imagined.”



Bass concluded her all-call with a heart-felt message of appreciation for Team Kirtland and our service members.



“To the leadership team and Team Kirtland, thank you for the invite and for all hospitality these past few days,” Bass expressed. “Thank you for wearing this uniform, thank you for being part of the 1% who courageously does so, and thank you for holding the line as part of this amazing force that we serve in.”



This visit by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass serves as a testament to the Air Force’s commitment to its most valuable asset, the Airmen, and reflects a dedication to actively listen, engage and address the needs of those who selflessly serve their nation.