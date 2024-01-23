USAG Japan welcomes new Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment commander

Photo By Kei Sasaki | Capt. Ashley LeBaube, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan Headquarters and...... read more read more Photo By Kei Sasaki | Capt. Ashley LeBaube, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, hands the unit guidon to USAG Japan commander Col. Marcus Hunter during a change-of-command ceremony Jan. 25 at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall. Capt. Tyler Turner assumed command from LeBaube. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison Japan welcomed a new Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment commander Thursday during a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Zama.



Capt. Tyler Turner assumed command of the detachment — and his role as the USAG Japan executive officer — from outgoing commander Capt. Ashley LeBaube during the ceremony at Kizuna Hall.



USAG Japan commander Col. Marcus Hunter lauded LeBaube’s performance with the Garrison for nearly two years, calling her a compassionate and caring leader who was committed to the Army, the team and the community.



Hunter said LeBaube put her strength, stamina, perseverance and skill to work with any task she tackled.



“Perhaps even more powerful is her quiet example, because she inspires and leads a team who all reflect those attributes,” Hunter said. “And for that we thank you, Ashley, for everything you do for our team.”



He also thanked LeBaube’s son, who watched the ceremony from the front row.



Hunter also welcomed the incoming commander and his family. He said the Army is lucky to have leaders like Tyler who volunteer for hard and demanding jobs because of their desire to serve and give back to the community.



“The Turners are a great example of service and sacrifice and professionalism in everything they do,” Hunter said.



During her final remarks, LeBaube thanked Garrison leaders for giving her the opportunity to command.



“Being part of this detachment is a truly unique experience and assignment, not only because of the location, but because the demographics and mission are different than any other unit in the Army,” she said.



She thanked the Soldiers, civilians and local-national employees who comprise the Garrison team whom she worked to support daily.



“You all are one-of-a-kind, you are amazing, you are appreciated, and without you we wouldn’t have the team and accomplishments we do today,” she said. “I am a better person because of all of you.”



Turner concluded the ceremony telling those gathered he would put the Garrison’s mission first.



“I will place the mission and Soldiers before me and strive to improve this wonderful community and its programs.”