Team McChord embraces cultural diversity with Black History Month events

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – As the new year continues, February brings a time of celebration in honor of Black History Month. Airmen of African American heritage worldwide have dedicated their lives to defending the United States of America, honoring the vital role that black history plays in its culture and success.

“In the Air Force, heritage months like Black History or Women’s History are important in showcasing the contributions everyone, and not just a select few, have made to aviation,” said Erin Lasley, 62d Airlift Wing historian. “Heritage months are incredibly important to history and the Air Force because they provide an opportunity to learn about the history and advancements of groups who have historically been overlooked.”

At Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, diversity is not only celebrated but respected and encouraged. As Black History Month approaches, Team McChord encourages Airmen to take part in next month’s activities.

“Learning our history can only help us become better and to not make the same mistakes in the future,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Guy, product improvement manger with the 62nd Maintenance Group. “It fosters a stronger team, facilitates networking and opens the doors to finding peers or mentors for mutual growth.”

Guy and his team are taking advantage of this opportunity by organizing events throughout February to educate Airmen on the significance of black history.

Starting Feb. 2, Team McChord will host their annual Black History Month 5k run, followed by a forum on Feb. 9, where leadership and Airmen will share experiences as black service members. A double feature movie showing at the McChord Theatre on Feb. 15 will feature documentaries on the Buffalo Soldiers and the Red Tails. On Feb. 23, Team McChord Airmen will conduct informative briefings on diversity, equal opportunity, and McChord’s new African American Special Emphasis Program followed by a celebratory BBQ, bringing service members together to enjoy ethnic black and African American foods.

Guy expresses pride in these events, hoping to help the community learn from the past and unite the community.

For more information about Black History Month events, stay up to date with the 62d Airlift Wing’s official Facebook @62ndAirliftWing.

